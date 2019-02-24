Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

OSCARS-THE LATEST The Latest: ‘Green Book’ wins Oscars best picture award LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Green Book” is the winner of the Academy Award for best picture. The film from Universal Pictures stars Mahershala Ali…

OSCARS-THE LATEST

The Latest: ‘Green Book’ wins Oscars best picture award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Green Book” is the winner of the Academy Award for best picture.

The film from Universal Pictures stars Mahershala Ali as an African-American concert pianist in the 1960s and Viggo Mortensen as his driver. It won three Oscars on Sunday, including best supporting actor for Ali and best original screenplay.

US-CHINA TRADE TALKS

Trump extends China tariff deadline, cites progress in talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will extend a deadline to escalate tariffs on Chinese imports, citing “substantial progress” in weekend talks between the two countries.

Trump tweeted Sunday that there had been “productive talks,” adding that “I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1.”

Trump says that if negotiations progress, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Florida resort to finalize an agreement.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators met through the weekend as they seek to resolve a trade war that’s rattled financial markets.

Trump had warned he would escalate the tariffs he has imposed on $200 billion in Chinese imports, from 10 to 25 percent, if the two sides failed to reach a deal. But he signaled flexibility in recent days.

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY

Former US security officials to oppose emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of former U.S. national security officials is set to release a statement arguing that there is no justification for President Donald Trump to use a national emergency declaration to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The statement reviewed by The Associated Press has 58 signatures from prominent former officials, including former Secretaries of State Madeline Albright and John Kerry, former Defense Secretaries Chuck Hagel and Leon Panetta and former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano.

The statement to be released Monday says “there is no factual basis for the declaration of a national emergency.”

Trump declared an emergency in an effort to obtain wall funding beyond the $1.4 billion Congress has approved for border security.

R KELLY-INVESTIGATIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lawyer: R. Kelly to stay jailed 1 or 2 more days

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s attorney says the R&B singer won’t get out of jail until Monday or Tuesday as arrangements are made to pay the $100,000 bail needed to free him while he awaits trial for aggravated sexual abuse.

Steve Greenberg told The Associated Press on Sunday that Kelly is capable of paying and should be released in a day or two. But he said others have to act for him and the coordination is complicated because Kelly is behind bars.

Charges were announced Friday. The 52-year-old Kelly faces 10 sexual abuse counts involving four victims, three of whom were minors. Through Greenberg, he denied the allegations.

A bond court judge Saturday set bond at $1 million, requiring Kelly to pay 10 percent of that to go free. Greenberg told the judge that Kelly isn’t wealthy despite decades of success creating hit songs. Greenberg said later he was happy with the bail amount.

AP-LT-VENEZUELA-POLITICAL-CRISIS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: UN rights chief condemns Venezuela violence

CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — The U.N.’s high commissioner for human rights is condemning violence at points on the Venezuelan border where opposition figures have been trying to bring in aid shipments.

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet focused her criticism on excessive use of force used by the Venezuelan security forces, as well the involvement of pro-government groups. She said Sunday that has led to at least four confirmed deaths and more than 300 injuries over the previous two days.

She said, “The Venezuelan government must stop its forces from using excessive force against unarmed protesters and ordinary citizens.”

Socialist President Nicolas Maduro is using his troops to block shipments of aid that are meant to undermine his authority and bolster that of opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Bachelet urged Maduro’s government “to rein in” pro-government groups reportedly using force against protesters.

She said: “The use of proxy forces has a long and sinister history in the region,” and added, “it is very alarming to see them operating openly in this way in Venezuela.”

UNITED STATES-NORTH KOREA

Trump projects optimism before second North Korea summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is projecting optimism before a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as he seeks to manage expectations for the meeting.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that he expected the meeting this coming week in Hanoi, Vietnam, to be a “continuation of the progress made at first Summit in Singapore.” He added: “Denuclearization?”

Trump added that Kim knows that “without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World.”

At their first meeting, Trump reached a vaguely worded commitment from North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program. Heading into their second sit-down, Trump says North Korea has not tested any nuclear weapons in months and that as long as testing has ceased, he’s in no rush.

VIRGINIA-LT GOVERNOR-ACCUSER-SPEECH

Virginia’s Fairfax compares himself to lynching victims

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Embattled Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is compared himself to Jim Crow-era lynching victims as he resists widespread calls to resign, prompted by allegations of sexual assault.

In a surprise speech Sunday in the state Senate at end of the 2019 legislative session, Fairfax denied the allegations and said the truth is on his side.

He mentioned legislation that the General Assembly passed expressing “profound regret” for lynchings in Virginia between 1877 and 1950. Fairfax, who is black, said his opponents were “willing to do the same thing.”

Fairfax has been accused by two women of sexual assault. Both of the alleged victims are African American.

He has opposed an effort by House Republicans to hold a hearing on the allegations, saying the matter should be investigated by law enforcement.

OSCARS-FASHION

Billy Porter kicks off Oscars carpet in velvet tuxedo gown

NEW YORK (AP) — Thank you, Billy Porter, for getting the Oscars red carpet off to a fierce start.

Often a fashion adventurer, the stage performer, singer and actor stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

Nobody was more excited than Siriano himself. He tweeted the look as soon as Porter hit the carpet.

Constance Wu of “Crazy Rich Asians” also walked early in Los Angeles on Sunday. She was in a delicate, sunshine-yellow gown with full pleats, asymmetrical sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. She pulled her hair back in a youthful high ponytail, allowed her drop diamond earrings to shine.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Schiff vows lawsuit for Mueller report if it’s not released

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top House Democrat is threatening to call special counsel Robert Mueller to Capitol Hill, subpoena documents and take the Trump administration to court if necessary if the full report on the Russia investigation is not made public.

Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff tells ABC’s “This Week” his committee will be watching Attorney General William Barr to see if he were “to try to bury any part of this report.” Schiff warns of “immense pressure” on Barr to fully release the report.

Mueller is showing signs of concluding his investigation into possible coordination between Trump associates and Russia’s efforts to sway the 2016 election. Barr, who oversees the investigation, has said he wants to release as much information as possible but that he ultimately will decide what the public sees.

BANGLADESH-ATTEMPTED HIJACKING

Bangladesh official: Hijacking foiled on Dubai-bound flight

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh air force official says a flight from the capital, Dhaka, bound for Dubai made an emergency landing at the airport in Chittagong, Bangladesh, after a man allegedly attempted to hijack the plane.

The official, Mofidur Rahman, said at a news conference broadcast live on Somoy TV that there were no casualties from Sunday’s incident involving a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane, and that a suspect had been arrested and was being questioned. Rahman described the suspect as a “terrorist.”

Bangladeshi soldiers could be seen in the live broadcast taking positions inside Shah Ananta International Airport in Chittagong, 252 kilometers (156 miles) southeast of Dhaka.

Rahman declined to provide more details about the incident, but said that everyone on the plane was safe.

