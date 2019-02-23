Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS-THE LATEST The Latest: Pompeo urges Venezuelan troops to let aid in CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling on Venezuelan security forces to “do the right thing” by…

CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling on Venezuelan security forces to “do the right thing” by allowing humanitarian assistance into the country.

In a statement Saturday night, Pompeo also said the security forces could protect civilians against what he called the “armed gangs” of President Nicolas Maduro and support the Venezuelan constitution and the rule of law.

Pompeo said, “Now is the time to act in support of democracy, and respond to the needs of the desperate Venezuelan people.” He also repeated a warning from the U.S. government that those who oppose the peaceful restoration of democracy will be held accountable.

Pompeo’s remarks came after Venezuelan security forces fired tear gas on protesters trying to deliver humanitarian aid from Colombia and Brazil. Two died and 300 were injured.

R KELLY-INVESTIGATIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Avenatti: Notion victims are lying ‘outrageous’

CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyer Michael Avenatti says it’s “outrageous” that R. Kelly’s attorney questions whether the singer’s accusers are telling the truth about being sexually abused by the R&B singer.

Avenatti, who says he represents two Kelly victims and gave prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl, said Saturday that, “We’re going to do everything in our power … to make sure 2019 is not a repeat of 2008.”

He was referring to Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial, in which the singer was acquitted.

Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, said Saturday after a judge set Kelly’s bond at $1 million that Kelly “is a rock star. He doesn’t have to have nonconsensual sex.”

Referring to the #MeToo movement, Greenberg said, “Unfortunately, there’s this whole hashtag movement. Just because someone says something now … it doesn’t make them credible.”

DEEP SOUTH WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Mississippi tornado wrecks businesses, shops

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Bystanders say a tornado has destroyed or heavily damaged some businesses in a commercial district in Columbus, Mississippi, toppling trees and blacking out power in the area.

Lee Lawrence, who has been selling used cars for decades in the city, says four buildings on his car sales lot have been destroyed, trees have fallen across vehicles and the windows of many cars were shattered when the tornado roared through Saturday afternoon.

Speaking by phone, Lawrence tells The Associated Press he will rebuild.

“It will be a start-over deal,” says Lawrence, who wasn’t present when the tornado struck. “I can’t say it will come back better or stronger, but we’ll come back.”

A photographer for The AP says he also saw antique collector cars at Lawrence’s lot crushed by debris and a nearby pet grooming business destroyed amid twisted piles of metal. A printing shop had a pipe spearing what’s left of the building and a vacant commercial building also appeared heavily damaged.

There were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries. Emergency officials have cordoned off the area.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT

Mueller team’s sentencing memo on Manafort is released

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has filed its sentencing memo in one of two criminal cases against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Prosecutors had filed the document under seal on Friday. It was publicly released Saturday after a judge had a chance to review and approve proposed redactions of sensitive information.

Mueller’s team isn’t recommending a particular sentence for Manafort. He pleaded guilty in September in federal court in Washington to two counts of conspiring stemming from his Ukrainian political consulting work.

Prosecutors also aren’t taking a position about whether the prison sentence in the Washington case should run consecutively or concurrently with a separate punishment that Manafort faces in a bank and tax fraud case in Virginia.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS-FOREIGN POLICY

Biden’s 2020 opening? Dem field missing foreign policy hand

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates are touting their support for “Medicare-for-all,” higher taxes on the wealthy and a war on climate change. But foreign policy is largely taking a back seat.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is seizing on that opening to position himself as the global policy expert if he decides to run for president.

In speeches over the past month, Biden sought to position himself as an authoritative counterweight to President Donald Trump’s isolationist and nationalistic impulses.

The moves reflect the vulnerabilities the 76-year-old Biden could face in a crowded primary with rivals who are decades younger and looking to appeal to the party’s liberal base. In that kind of race, Biden could carve out space as a battle-tested statesman with the experience to stabilize America’s role in the world.

US-CARGO-PLANE-CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sheriff says police have found parts of plane

HOUSTON (AP) — Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells the Houston Chronicle that investigators have recovered parts of the cargo plane that crashed just east of Houston.

“There’s everything from cardboard boxes to women’s clothing and bed sheets,” Hawthorne said.

The sheriff tells the newspaper that the largest piece from the Boeing 767 that police have recovered is 50 feet long.

The flight was being operated for Amazon by Atlas Air, according to a statement from the airline. It had had departed Miami earlier and an FAA alert was issued after officials lost radar and radio contact with the craft when it was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

VIETNAM-SUMMIT-KIM’S ROUTE-THE LATEST

The Latest: North Korea confirms leader on train to summit

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — North Korean state media has confirmed that leader Kim Jong Un is on a train to Vietnam for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported early Sunday that Kim was accompanied by Kim Yong Chol, who has been a key negotiator in talks with the U.S., and Kim Yo Jong, the leader’s sister.

Late Saturday, an Associated Press reporter saw a train similar to one used in the past by Kim cross into the Chinese border city of Dandong via a bridge.

The Trump-Kim meeting is slated for Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi.

Their first summit last June in Singapore ended without substantive agreements on the North’s nuclear disarmament and triggered a months-long stalemate in negotiations

SPIRIT AWARDS

‘Leave No Trace,’ ‘Eighth Grade’ to vie at Spirit Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The 34th Film Independent Spirit Awards have a few things the Oscars don’t: a host and female filmmaker nominees.

The annual awards honoring independent film will be handed out Saturday in a tent on the Santa Monica, California, beach and broadcast live on IFC at 2 p.m. PST.

Aubrey Plaza will be hosting this year’s show which includes fewer Oscar contenders than usual.

The top nominees are Bo Burnham’s coming-of-age tale “Eighth Grade,” Lynne Ramsey’s existentialist thriller “You Were Never Really Here,” Paul Schrader’s religious drama “First Reformed” and Jeremiah Zagar’s lyrical “We the Animals.”

While the Oscars feature no women nominated for best director, the Spirits have three: Ramsey, Tamara Jenkins and Debra Granik.

The Spirits have often predicted Oscar winners, but last year “Get Out” won best picture.

MISSISSIPPI-ANTHEM KNEEL

Ole Miss players kneel in response to Confederacy rally

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Eight University of Mississippi basketball players kneeled during the national anthem Saturday before a victory over Georgia in response to a Confederacy rally near the arena.

With the teams lined up across the court at the free throw lines, six players took a knee and bowed at the start of the “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Two other players later joined them.

“The majority of it was just that we saw one of our teammates doing it and didn’t want him to be alone,” Ole Miss scoring leader Breein Tyree said. “We’re just tired of these hate groups coming to our school and portraying our campus like we have these hate groups in our actual school.”

The Confederacy demonstration took place a few hundred feet from the arena. In the aftermath of violence at a similar rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, the Oxford community has been on alert.

Various student groups held counter-protests on campus Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s march, led by Pro-Confederate groups Confederate 901 and the Highwaymen, also drew counter-protesters. The march began at the Confederate monument on the city square and ended at another Confederate monument in the heart of the Ole Miss campus.

“This was all about the hate groups that came to our community to try spread racism and bigotry,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “It’s created a lot of tension for our campus. Our players made an emotional decision to show these people they’re not welcome on our campus, and we respect our players freedom and ability to choose that.”

Kneeling during the anthem has become a popular way for athletes — starting with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick — to protest racial injustice and inequality.

Ole Miss beat Georgia 72-71.

OSCARS-STARS IN SNEAKERS

Oscars: Stars and stand-ins rehearse for the big show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars from Charlize Theron and Samuel L. Jackson to Serena Williams and Kacey Musgraves passed through the Dolby Theatre Saturday afternoon to practice presenting for the 91st Academy Awards Sunday.

Williams was accompanied by her one-year-old daughter, Olympia Alexis, who was exceedingly well-behaved as her mother ran through her best picture nominee presentation twice.

And while most stars were in sneakers and jeans, some of the women had to be a little show-ready. Angela Basset wore sparkly heels with her matching tracksuit. It’s an opportunity to practice before millions are watching and let the camera operators know your approximate height for the shot.

The Oscars begin Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

