Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

R KELLY-INVESTIGATIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kelly lawyer: New charge may be from old case

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s attorney says one of the charges the R&B star faces appears to be tied to a decade-old child pornography case.

Steve Greenberg also told reporters shortly after Kelly turned himself in to Chicago police Friday night that he has yet to view a videotape reportedly showing the singer having sex with an underage girl.

That tape was given to authorities by attorney Michael Avenatti.

Authorities announced multiple charges earlier Friday against Kelly of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump vows veto if border resolution passed

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pledging a veto if Congress passes a resolution blocking his use of a national emergency declaration to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that he would veto the resolution introduced by House Democrats earlier in the day.

Trump said, “Will I veto it? 100 percent.”

The move by House Democrats starts the clock on a constitutional clash between Trump and Democrats and sets up a vote by the full House as soon as next week.

The Democratic-controlled House is sure to pass the measure, and the GOP-run Senate may adopt it as well despite Trump’s opposition.

Any Trump veto would likely be sustained, but the upcoming battle will test Republican support for Trump’s move.

PATRIOTS OWNER-PROSTITUTION CHARGE

Police: Patriots owner Robert Kraft solicited prostitute

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor.

Jupiter police told reporters Friday that the 77-year-old Kraft hasn’t been arrested. A warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta. The team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they “categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

TRUMP-UNITED NATIONS

Trump picks Craft as nominee for UN post

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has picked Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, as his nominee to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump says in a pair of tweets Friday evening that Craft “has done an outstanding job representing our Nation” and he has “no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level.”

Two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters had told The Associated Press that Trump had been advised that Craft’s confirmation would be the smoothest of the three candidates he had been considering to fill the job last held by Nikki Haley.

Trump’s first pick to replace Haley, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, withdrew over the past weekend.

TRUMP-FAMILY PLANNING

Trump to bar abortion referrals by family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it will prohibit taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions, a move certain to be challenged in court by abortion rights supporters.

The policy released Friday by the Health and Human Services Department pleased religious conservatives, a key building block of President Donald Trump’s political base.

The administration plan would also prohibit family planning clinics from being housed in the same location as abortion providers.

Planned Parenthood has said the administration appears to be targeting them.

The final regulation was published Friday on an HHS website. It’s not official until it appears in the Federal Register and the department said there could be “minor editorial changes.”

Known as Title X, the family-planning program serves about 4 million women annually, costing taxpayers about $260 million.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Venezuela partially closes Colombian border

CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuela’s government is ordering the partial closure of its border with Colombia hours ahead of a U.S.-backed plan to deliver humanitarian aid over the objections of President Nicolas Maduro.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Twitter that the government was ordering the temporary closure of three crossings in Tachira state because of the “serious and illegal threats” against Venezuela’s peace and sovereignty coming from Colombia’s government.

The border area is where supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido are looking to deliver several tons of emergency food and medical supplies airlifted to Colombia in recent days by the Trump administration.

SHACKLED CHILDREN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Abused children ‘relieved’ by parents’ pleas

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A lawyer for some of the children held captive and starved by a California couple says they are relieved after their parents pleaded guilty to torture and other abuse.

Attorney Jack Osborn represents seven adults among 13 children of David and Louise Turpin, who enter pleas Friday in Riverside County Superior Court.

Osborn says the adult children are glad there will not be trial.

He says they can now move forward with their lives without the stress a trial would have involved.

The attorney says the children have been living together, attending school, getting healthy and leading normal lives.

GENERAL MOTORS-FAREWELL VOLT

Ground-breaking electric Chevrolet Volt runs out of juice

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has stopped making the Chevrolet Volt, a ground-breaking electric car with a gasoline backup motor.

The last Volt rolled off the assembly line at a Detroit factory with little ceremony on Tuesday.

The Volt never caught on with U.S. consumers, who now prefer SUVs and trucks. GM sold fewer than 20,000 Volts per year since the car made its debut in late 2010.

The Volt could go about 50 miles on battery power before a small gas-engine generator kicked in.

The car led to advances in battery technology, clearing the way for the Volt’s successor, the Chevy Bolt. The Bolt can go 238 miles on a single electric charge.

AP-US-AIRLINES-SEAT-BACK-CAMERAS

Smile: Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens

Now there’s one more place where cameras could start watching you — from 30,000 feet.

Newer seat-back entertainment systems on some airplanes operated by American Airlines and Singapore Airlines have cameras, and it’s likely they are also on planes used by other carriers.

American and Singapore both say they have never activated the cameras and have no plans to use them. However, companies that make the entertainment systems are installing cameras to offer future options such as seat-to-seat video conferencing, according to an American Airlines spokesman.

A passenger on a Singapore flight posted a photo of the seat-back display this week, and the tweet was shared several hundred times. Buzzfeed first reported that the cameras are on American planes, too.

SPRING START

Spring training gets underway in Florida, Arizona

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Spring training is underway in Florida.

There are four exhibition games on the schedule for Friday, with the Boston Red Sox starting things off against Northeastern in Fort Myers in a traditional matchup with the local school. The Tampa Bay Rays are facing the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Detroit Tigers have an exhibition against Southeastern University.

The Oakland Athletics will play Seattle later in Arizona, a game that could feature the return to the Mariners of 45-year-old Ichiro Suzuki.

The spring training schedule was supposed to start on Thursday, but the Mariners and A’s were rained out.

