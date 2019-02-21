Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

EMPIRE CAST MEMBER-ATTACK-THE LATEST The Latest: Lawyer call Smollett man of character, integrity CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyers for Jussie Smollett says the Chicago Police Department put on an “organized law enforcement spectacle” when its superintendent…

The Latest: Lawyer call Smollett man of character, integrity

CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyers for Jussie Smollett says the Chicago Police Department put on an “organized law enforcement spectacle” when its superintendent detailed investigators’ findings about the alleged attack on the “Empire” actor.

In a statement Thursday night, Smollett’s legal team said Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s comments had no place in the American legal system. At a news conference earlier in the day, Johnson said Smollett owes the city an apology and should admit what he did. Smollett is accused of paying two men to help stage the Jan. 29 attack.

Smollett’s lawyers say the presumption of innocence was trampled upon at the expense of Smollett.

The statement called Smollett a man of “impeccable character and integrity” who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence.

The Latest: New election ordered in undecided US House race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elections board has ordered a new election in the nation’s last undecided congressional race after reviewing evidence that it was tainted by absentee ballot fraud.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted 5-0 on Thursday to hold a new election in the 9th Congressional District. The board did not immediately set a schedule.

Following last November’s election, Republican Mark Harris had held a slim lead over Democrat Dan McCready in unofficial results from the district running from Charlotte through several counties to the east.

But the state refused to certify the win because of absentee-ballot irregularities.

Harris said Thursday during the hearing that he thought a new election should be called.

The Latest: Judge imposes gag order on Trump confidant Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has imposed a full gag order on Trump confidant Roger Stone after he posted a photo on Instagram of the judge with what appeared to be crosshairs of a gun.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Thursday she believes Stone would “pose a danger” to others in the case if she didn’t institute the order.

Jackson ordered Stone to court to show why she shouldn’t modify or revoke his bail or implement a full gag order. The judge had already issued an order limiting comments in the case.

The 66-year-old Stone said the post was an egregious mistake and the symbol was a logo, not crosshairs.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering related to discussions he had during the 2016 election about WikiLeaks.

The Latest: Israel flying to moon after SpaceX launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Israel is on its way to the moon, following a dramatic nighttime launch by SpaceX.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off late Thursday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The rocket is carrying three separate spacecraft, most notably Israel’s privately funded lunar lander. It’s a first not just for Israel but for commercial space.

Israel seeks to become only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after Russia, the U.S. and China. It will take the four-legged lander nearly two months to reach the moon. If all goes well, touchdown would be April 11.

The lander is called Beresheet, Hebrew for Genesis or “In the Beginning.”

The Latest: Threat allegations keep military officer jailed

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of being a white supremacist who stockpiled guns and compiled a hit list of prominent Democrats will remain detained in federal custody after his arrest.

Federal Magistrate Judge Charles Day ordered 49-year-old Christopher Paul Hasson held Thursday but said he might be willing to reconsider later if the government hasn’t charged him with more serious crimes in the next two weeks.

Hasson was arrested Friday on gun and drug charges, but prosecutors say those offenses are the “proverbial tip of the iceberg.”

In a court filing, prosecutors say Hasson has espoused extremist views for years and drafted an email in which he said he was “dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth.”

Prosecutors say federal agents found 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition inside Hasson’s Maryland apartment.

Federal authorities say a Coast Guard officer who espoused white supremacist views and dreamed of mass murder drew up a computer-spreadsheet hit list of Democratic politicians and TV journalists.

Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, who worked at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington as an acquisitions officer on a program to equip the agency with advanced new cutters, faces a federal court hearing Thursday on gun and drug offenses.

But prosecutors say those charges are just “tip of the iceberg.”

The 49-year-old Hasson was arrested last week.

The Latest: Cardinal condemns how church handles sex abuse

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Colombian cardinal has warned fellow Roman Catholic bishops at a Vatican summit they could be imprisoned for covering up crimes if they don’t properly deal with clergy sex abuse cases.

In a remarkable speech at the abuse prevention summit, Cardinal Rubén Salazar Gómez on Thursday also denounced how bishops tend to believe priests over people reporting abuse allegations.

Salazar, the archbishop of Bogota, also blasted the confidentiality agreements often attached to Catholic Church financial settlements with victims as an attempt to “buy their silence.”

Salazar proposed an obligatory code of conduct that outlines clear norms and penalties when bishops fall short in their handling of sexual abuse, an astonishing proposal from a cardinal of a country where the scandal hasn’t erupted in full.

U.S. bishops proposed a similar code of conduct after their credibility was undermined by the scandal last year.

IRS agent charged in leak of Trump attorney records

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors in San Francisco have charged an IRS agent with leaking bank records of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

A criminal complaint unsealed Thursday charges John C. Fry with one count of unlawful disclosure of suspicious activity reports.

An affidavit says Fry acknowledged releasing the information while working at the IRS office in San Francisco to attorney Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels says she had an affair with Trump.

The affidavit says the information showed a Cohen company getting large payments from organizations, including a company associated with a Russian oligarch who donated money to Trump’s inauguration fund.

A message left Thursday for an attorney for Fry, Gail Shifman, was not immediately returned.

The Latest: Judge considers expanding child separation case

HOUSTON (AP) — A San Diego federal judge is considering expanding a landmark immigrant family separation case after a watchdog report found the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy was started as far back as July 2017.

Judge Dana Sabraw told the court Thursday that he would issue his ruling soon.

The government has acknowledged taking more than 2,700 children from their families last spring and has reunited most of them. But a watchdog report last month found that thousands of other children were separated and released before the June 26 order.

The American Civil Liberties Union wants the court to hold the government accountable for those children as well.

The government told the judge that would be a huge burden and dramatically change the case.

The Latest: US envoy Elliott Abrams is heading to Colombia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A U.S. envoy is heading to Colombia as part of a mission to send food and other emergency supplies to neighboring Venezuela amid a deepening political and economic crisis there.

The State Department says Special Representative Elliott Abrams will lead a U.S. government delegation transporting humanitarian supplies from Florida to Colombia in military aircraft.

The delegation leaves Saturday from Homestead Air Reserve Base south of Miami.

The U.S. appointed Abrams as part of an effort to pressure embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down and turn over power to the opposition head of the National Assembly.

Peter Tork, Monkees’ lovable bass-guitar player, dead at 77

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Tork, who rose to teen-idol fame in 1966 playing the lovably clueless bass guitarist in the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died.

He was 77.

Jane Blumkell of fellow Monkee Micky Dolenz’s production company tells The Associated Press Tork died Thursday morning.

The accomplished multi-instrumentalist was performing in Los Angeles clubs when he learned of a casting call for “four insane boys,” who would star in a TV show about a struggling rock band.

He, Dolenz, David Jones and Michael Nesmith became overnight sensations when the show took off in 1966.

He left the group in 1968 amid creative differences but reunited for tours with the others every few years. His last was in 2016.

Tork also recorded blues and folk music and made several TV appearances.

