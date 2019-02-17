Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY White House indicates Trump to veto disapproval of emergency WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A top adviser to President Donald Trump is indicating that Trump is prepared to issue the first veto…

White House indicates Trump to veto disapproval of emergency

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A top adviser to President Donald Trump is indicating that Trump is prepared to issue the first veto of his term if Congress votes to disapprove of his declaration of a national emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tells “Fox News Sunday” that “the president is going to protect his national emergency declaration.” Asked if that meant Trump was ready to veto, Miller said, “He’s going to protect his national emergency declaration, guaranteed.”

Democrats are planning to introduce a resolution disapproving of the declaration. It is likely to pass Congress, with several Republican senators already indicating they would vote against Trump — though there do not yet appear to be enough votes to override a veto by the president.

EMPIRE CAST MEMBER-ATTACK

Chicago police seek follow-up interview with Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police and representatives for Jussie Smollett aren’t speaking publicly about the investigation into a reported attack on the “Empire” actor.

Police said Saturday that the investigation had “shifted” after detectives questioned two brothers about the attack and released them without charges. Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police had reached out to Smollett’s attorney to request a follow-up interview with him.

Pam Sharp, a spokeswoman for Smollett, said Sunday that there were no updates “as of now.” Another spokeswoman, Anne Kavanagh, said she couldn’t comment on whether Smollett had agreed to another interview.

Smollett reported last month that he was attacked by men who yelled homophobic and racial slurs.

Smollett’s lawyers said late Saturday that the actor felt “victimized” by reports that he played a role in the assault. They also said Smollett would continue cooperating with police.

This story has been corrected to show that the spokeswoman’s last name is Kavanagh, not Kavanaugh.

FACEBOOK-UK REPORT

UK lawmakers recommend stiffer social media regulation

NEW YORK (AP) — A parliamentary committee report is recommending that the United Kingdom government increase oversight of social media platforms like Facebook to better control harmful or illegal content.

A report published Sunday says social media sites should have to follow a mandatory code of ethics overseen by an independent regulator. The report called out Facebook in particular, saying that the site’s structure seems to be designed to “conceal knowledge of and responsibility for specific decisions.” The report expands on an earlier report by the committee issued in July .

Facebook did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Facebook and other internet companies have been facing increased scrutiny over how they handle user data and have come under fire for not doing enough to stop misuse of their platforms by groups trying to sway elections.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MCCABE

Ex-FBI official: Rosenstein “absolutely” backed Trump probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was “absolutely” supportive of the decision to launch investigations into whether President Donald Trump was inappropriately aligned with the Russians or whether he had obstructed justice.

McCabe also said in an interview aired Sunday on “60 Minutes” that the FBI had good reason to investigate whether Trump was in league with Russia following the May 2017 firing of FBI Director James Comey.

McCabe cited what he said were Trump’s efforts to publicly undermine the investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment Sunday night.

In excerpts released last week by CBS News, McCabe also described a conversation about invoking the Constitution to remove Trump from office.

JAPAN-ABE-TRUMP

Abe mum on reports he nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his chief spokesman have declined to say if Abe nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Abe noted while speaking in Parliament on Monday that the Nobel committee does not disclose the parties behind nominations for a half-century. He said, “I thus decline comment.”

The government’s top spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, told reporters that Japan highly valued Trump’s efforts on North Korea’s nuclear disarmament, but he echoed Abe in refusing other comment.

Trump said Friday that Abe had nominated him, sending him a “beautiful copy” of a letter sent to the committee. That claim could not be immediately verified.

The Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported on Sunday, citing unnamed government sources, that Abe nominated Trump’s at the president’s request.

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM-LAWSUIT

Transgender teen fights to have sex changed on transcript

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A school board in Virginia that was willing to defend its transgender-bathroom policy all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court may finally give up the fight.

The Gloucester County School Board will hold a public hearing Tuesday. It will discuss the possibility of allowing transgender students to use restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

The meeting comes just months before a trial is set to begin over the board’s current bathroom policy. Former student Gavin Grimm has been suing the board since 2015 for banning him from using boys restrooms.

Grimm is also expanding his case. A federal judge ruled Thursday that Grimm can sue the school board over its refusal to change the gender listed on his high school transcript. The record still lists him as female.

ALL-STAR GAME

Team LeBron rallies to beat Team Giannis, 178-164

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James was trading lob pass with Dwyane Wade again, one last time. Lobs from Kyrie Irving once again, too. And after making a stepback 3-pointer late, he stared down Joel Embiid to send a message without saying a word.

Oh, this mattered.

Team LeBron, down by 20 in the second half, finally got firing and went on to beat Team Giannis 178-164 in the All-Star Game on Sunday night. MVP Kevin Durant scored 31 points for Team LeBron, the one that James drafted and led to victory in the captain’s-choice format for a second consecutive season. Klay Thompson scored 20, and James and Kawhi Leonard each scored 19 for the winners.

Giannis Antetokounmpo — the first-time captain — led everybody with 38 points for the club he drafted. Paul George and Khris Middleton each scored 20 points for Team Giannis, which got 17 apiece from Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook.

“We just started making shots,” Durant said.

Durant is now a two-time MVP, also winning it back in 2012. He lauded Charlotte for the weekend.

“Thanks for the hospitality,” Durant said. “It was an amazing weekend. Glad we capped it off with a ‘W.'”

The highlights, as would be expected, were absurdly good, time and again.

Curry slammed the ball off the floor on a first-half fast break and watched it ricochet toward the rim with an apex that flirted with the top of the backboard. Too high for most humans — but Antetokounmpo isn’t most humans. The freakishly long Greek star slammed Curry’s unconventional alley-oop pass home, with both benches reacting in disbelief.

It was not a defensive showcase, as always.

Team Giannis set an All-Star record with 23 field goals in the first quarter, topping the mark of 22 set on four other occasions — by both the West and the East in the first quarter of the 2017 game, and by the West in both the second and third quarters of the 2016 game.

The 53 points tied a one-quarter All-Star record as well, matching the total by the West in the third quarter of the 2016 games and by the East in the first quarter of the 2017 game. But when it was time to get competitive, things tightened up considerably, at least by All-Star standards.

But when Team LeBron used a flurry of 3s to get back into it, everyone on the bench was standing — sometimes running from the bench and onto the court during play, the celebrations a bit more exuberant than what’s usually allowed.

And the All-Star farewells for Miami’s Wade and Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki— the adds to the game by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, in honor of their career bodies of work — were festive, as everyone wanted.

Nowitzki entered the game late in the first quarter and made his first three shots — all of them 3-pointers — before heading back to the bench. Wade checked in not long after Nowitzki took the floor, then started the second half and achieved his primary missions for his last All-Star Game as a player.

He got an alley-oop lob from James.

And he threw an alley-oop lob to James.

Wade dunked, James dunked, and the close friends who entered the NBA together in 2003 and won championships with Miami in 2012 and 2013 got a couple more moments to savor in their final night as on-court teammates.

Wade finished with seven points in 10 minutes, and Nowitzki never returned after his nine-point, four-minute opening stint. When the third quarter ended, every player gathered behind them as Wade and Nowitzki were honored with commemorative jerseys at midcourt.

“Thank you to the commissioner and the NBA for allowing us to both be on this stage again,” Nowitzki said.

“Exactly what Dirk said,” Wade said as he took the microphone. “We’re very thankful for this opportunity. … The game is in great hands. It’s easy to walk away right now.”

TIP-INS

Team Giannis: Antetokounmpo was awarded a first-quarter free throw — but instead of shooting it, he tossed a pass to himself off the backboard. It isn’t legal, and didn’t work, but he didn’t mind. … Joel Embiid had 12 rebounds and Antetokounmpo added 11. … Kemba Walker, the lone Charlotte player in the game, had four points on 2-for-8 shooting.

Team LeBron: James spent part of halftime on the court listening to J. Cole’s performance, then grabbed a hug from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. … New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, who was dealing with a muscle strain in his shoulder, played five minutes and made both of his shot attempts.

SPLAT BROTHERS

Ordinarily “Splash Brothers” in Golden State, Curry went splat — courtesy of Klay Thompson.

Early in the fourth quarter, Curry shot a 3-pointer from the right wing while getting fouled by someone who’s usually his teammate. Thompson gave a dismissive wave, as if to ask “Why’d I do that?” when Curry’s 3 swished. And Curry made the free throw to seal the four-point play.

OLADIPO SPEAKS

Victor Oladipo’s season is over with a leg injury that kept him from playing in the All-Star Game as well. The Indiana Pacers star, however, was watching. “Wish I could be there playing with you guys but I know this will be a good game to watch!” Oladipo tweeted. “I was on Team LeBron last year but this year it’s all about #TeamGiannis! Lets Go Fellas!!!” Oladipo was replaced on the Team Giannis roster by Brooklyn’s D’Angelo Russell.

NO-FIGHT NIGHT

There were no fights, though that didn’t stop the league from bringing in reknowned boxing ring announcer Michael Buffer to deliver his famed “Let’s get ready to rumble” proclamation just before tip-off.

UP NEXT

The next All-Star Game is Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago.

NASCAR-DAYTONA 500-THE LATEST

The Latest: Denny Hamlin wins 2nd Daytona 500 in 4 years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin has won his second Daytona 500 in four years, taking the checkered flag for Joe Gibbs Racing a month after Joe Gibbs’ oldest son died following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. J.D. Gibbs was 49.

Hamlin predicted a long night of celebrating. He says “I’m going to hate tomorrow, but I’m going to love the rest of my life.”

Hamlin moved out front after a final restart and had teammate Kyle Busch blocking in the final lap. Busch finished second, followed by another JGR teammate, Erik Jones. Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano was fourth.

Joe Gibbs says “what happened here is really unreal.”

Joe Gibbs Racing and Fox Sports paid tribute to J.D. Gibbs early in the race. The team and the television network recognized Gibbs during the 11th lap of the Daytona 500.

Gibbs’ favorite number was 11, the car number Hamlin has driven for the team since 2005.

SYRIA

US-backed Syria force says IS holding 1,000 civilians

AL-OMAR OIL FIELD BASE, Syria (AP) — The U.S.-backed Syrian militia fighting the Islamic State in its last toehold in Syria says there are over 1,000 civilians trapped in the tiny area and that the militant group is preventing them from leaving.

Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, tells The Associated Press Sunday that IS has closed all the roads in and out.

SDF officials have said the extremists are hiding among civilians in a tented village and using a network of caves and tunnels. IS, which once ruled a proto-state in large parts of Syria and Iraq, is clinging to an area less than a square kilometer (square mile) in the village of Baghouz, in eastern Syria.

The extremists may include high-level commanders, and could be holding hostages.

ELECTION 2020-KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND

‘Carer-feeder’: Gillibrand plays up motherhood in 2020 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is cranking up her presidential campaign. But far from trying to hide her working-mom juggle — she’s running on it.

The New York Democrat opens her standard campaign speech vowing to “fight for your children as hard as I would fight for my own.” She’s floated the idea of making an RV trip through Iowa this summer, to be able to prepare meals for her family while she travels to meet supporters.

To be sure her competitors for the nomination mention their children while campaigning. But none is going as far as Gillibrand to highlight her role as caregiver.

The strategy is a clear appeal to a coveted and energized part of the Democratic coalition: young, working women with families.

