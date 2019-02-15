Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

ACTIVE SHOOTER-AURORA-THE LATEST The Latest: Police say workplace gunman was being fired AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Police say the gunman who killed five people at a suburban Chicago business was a 15-year employee who was…

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Police say the gunman who killed five people at a suburban Chicago business was a 15-year employee who was being fired.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman says 45-year-old Gary Martin “was being terminated” Friday afternoon before he opened fire at the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse in Aurora.

Five police officers also were shot and wounded before Martin was located in the warehouse. Ziman says Martin was shot and killed.

Aurora is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Chicago.

NIGERIA-ELECTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Nigeria delays presidential vote until Feb. 23

KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s electoral commission says the presidential election is delayed until Feb. 23 over unspecified “challenges” amid reports that voting materials have not been delivered to all parts of the country.

Commission chairman Mahmood Yakubu spoke to reporters a little over five hours before polls were supposed to open in Africa’s most populous country and largest democracy.

The commission promised more details at a 2 p.m. briefing in the capital, Abuja.

Yakubu said that “this was a difficult decision to take but necessary for successful delivery of the elections and the consolidation of our democracy.”

In 2015, Nigeria delayed the election by six weeks over insecurity.

AP-US-EMPIRE-CAST-MEMBER-ATTACK-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Chicago police release men held in Smollett case

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say they have released two Nigerian brothers who had been arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of assaulting “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, saying that detectives have additional investigative work to complete.

The men were picked up by police Wednesday at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and their apartment was searched Thursday. They were questioned Friday but police were obliged to release them if they had not been charged within 48 hours.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted: “Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charges.”

Smollett says he was assaulted on Jan. 29 by two men who shouted racial slurs and put a rope around his neck.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT

Court filing: Manafort faces more than 19 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort could spend more than 19 years in prison on tax and bank fraud charges.

That’s according to a court filing Friday by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office that lays out how federal probation officials have calculated Manafort’s potential sentence.

The recommended sentence under federal guidelines would be the lengthiest prison term imposed in the Russia investigation if a federal judge agreed to it. It would also place the 69-year-old Manafort at serious risk of spending the rest of his life in prison.

Mueller’s office doesn’t recommend a specific sentence, but says it agrees with the calculation that Manafort should spend between 235 months and 293 months in prison. Manafort also faces having to pay more than $24 million in restitution.

R KELLY-INVESTIGATIONS

APNewsBreak: Allred contacted authorities about R Kelly tape

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorney Gloria Allred tells The Associated Press she has contacted law enforcement about concerns one of her clients may be the person in a VHS tape recently given to Chicago prosecutors that purportedly shows R&B star R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

The Los Angeles-based lawyer said by phone Friday she has “made law enforcement in a different jurisdiction” than Chicago aware of her concerns. Allred represents multiple R. Kelly accusers, some of whom haven’t come forward publicly.

Allred says if her client is on the video, “we will do everything legally possible to protect her and her rights.”

Another attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Thursday he gave Chicago prosecutors the video.

Kelly has been dogged for years with allegations of sexual misconduct. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them. His current attorney, Steve Greenberg, told the AP Allred’s comments were “speculative.”

KAEPERNICK/REID SETTLEMENT

Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion lawsuits with NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have settled collusion lawsuits against the NFL.

In a three-sentence statement released Friday, the NFL said:

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

Kaepernick’s lawyer tweeted an identical statement.

Kaepernick and Reid filed collusion grievances against the league, saying they were blacklisted because of protests during the national anthem at games. Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016, while Reid missed three games last season before signing with Carolina.

PAYLESS-UNRAVELING

Payless ShoeSource to shutter all of its remaining US stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Paylesss ShoeSource is shuttering all of its 2,100 remaining stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, joining a list of iconic names like Toys R Us and Bon-Ton that have been shuttered in the last year.

The Topeka, Kansas-based chain said Friday it will hold liquidation sales starting Sunday and wind down its e-commerce operations. All stores will remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May.

The debt-burdened chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April 2017, closing hundreds of stores as part of its reorganization.

At the time, it had over 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries. It remerged from restructuring four months later with about 3,500 stores and eliminated more than $435 million in debt.

OSCARS-UNTELEVISED CATEGORIES

Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars

NEW YORK (AP) — Following an outcry from many of the movie industry’s most prominent figures, the Academy of Motion Pictures has reversed its decision to present four awards during the commercial breaks of this year’s Oscar broadcast.

The film academy on Friday said all 24 categories will be shown live, after all. On Monday, the academy had said that the winning speeches for cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action short would be aired in a shortened, taped segment during the broadcast.

Criticism of the move was fiercely contested by many nominees to this year’s Academy Awards, including “Roma” director Alfonso Cuaron. The American Society of Cinematographers issued an open-letter, signed by Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee and others, calling the academy’s plans an insult to the cinematic arts.

AP-US-WESTERN-STORMS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Flood warning for California river cancelled

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have cancelled a flood warning for a Northern California community where a river fed by a fierce storm rose above flood stage.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for an area near Guerneville (GERN’-vil), north of San Francisco, after the Russian River rose above 32 feet Thursday night.

Some streets in the wine country town were flooded, but residents are used to inundations. One man used a kayak to paddle through a flooded resort.

By Friday evening, however, the storm had receded along with the river and the flood warning was cancelled.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-STONE

Judge issues gag order in case of Trump confidant Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has issued a gag order in the criminal case of Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Friday ordered both sides to refrain from making statements to the media or the public that could prejudice the case.

Stone, 66, is charged with lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering related to discussions he had during the 2016 election about WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy group that released material stolen from Democratic groups including Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The charges came out of the special counsel’s probe into Russian meddling in the election.

The judge said the order was necessary to ensure Stone’s right to a fair trial and “to maintain the dignity and seriousness of the courthouse and these proceedings.”

