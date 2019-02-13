Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has found that Paul Manafort intentionally lied to investigators and a federal grand jury in the Russia probe.…

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT

Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has found that Paul Manafort intentionally lied to investigators and a federal grand jury in the Russia probe.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson says in an order that there’s sufficient evidence that Manafort lied in breach of his plea agreement.

The decision hurts Manafort’s chance of receiving a reduced sentence next month.

Manafort was accused of lying about several matters including his discussions with a longtime associate the FBI says has ties to Russian intelligence. Mueller’s prosecutors have said the discussions between Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik about a Ukrainian peace plan go to the “heart” of the Mueller probe.

Manafort was also accused of lying about sharing polling data with Kilimnik during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Manafort remains jailed awaiting sentencing.

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY-THE LATEST

The Latest: More troops heading to US-Mexico border

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. active-duty troops from dozens of units around the country are flowing to the southern border, as part of the latest plan to send 3,750 new forces to beef up surveillance and install more wire barriers.

As of this week, the military had installed about 105 miles of wire barriers along the border, and plans to put in another 140 miles of concertina wire. The bulk of that will be in California and Arizona, in locations between ports of entry that are identified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as vulnerable.

Many of the troops who have been serving on the border mission are going home. As of Monday, there were a bit more than 2,000 active-duty forces there. That number is expected to go up to more than 4,300.

OBIT-LAROUCHE

Political extremist Lyndon LaRouche dies at 96

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Lyndon LaRouche, the political extremist who ran for president in every election from 1976 to 2004, including a campaign waged from prison, has died at 96.

His organization, LaRouche PAC, confirmed Wednesday on its website that LaRouche died a day earlier.

LaRouche grew up in Massachusetts. In the late 1940s and early 1950s, he was a member of the Socialist Workers Party. He ran first as the U. S. Labor Party nominee and later, after an apparent shift to the right, as a Democratic or independent candidate.

He ran his 1992 campaign from a prison cell after he was convicted in 1988 of mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the IRS by defaulting on more than $30 million in loans from campaign supporters.

MARS ROVER

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s longest-running rover on Mars, Opportunity, has been pronounced dead, 15 years after it landed on the red planet.

The six-wheeled vehicle was built to operate just three months. But it kept going and going until it was finally doomed by a ferocious dust storm eight months ago.

Flight controllers made numerous attempts to contact it and sent one final series of recovery commands Tuesday night, accompanied by one last wake-up song, Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You.” There was no response, only silence.

Remarkably spry until communication ceased last June, Opportunity roamed a record 28 miles (45 kilometers) around Mars.

Opportunity and its long-dead twin rover, Spirit, found evidence that ancient Mars had water flowing on its surface and might have been capable of sustaining microbial life.

COUNTERINTELLIGENCE DEFECTOR-IRAN

Ex-US agent charged with revealing classified info to Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former counterintelligence agent with the U.S. Air Force has been accused of revealing classified information to Iran.

The Justice Department has announced an indictment against Monica Elfriede Witt, who defected to Iran in 2013 and is currently at-large.

Also charged are four Iranian hackers. Prosecutors say they targeted former colleagues of Witt’s in the intelligence community. The indictment says the four Iranians were acting on behalf of the government-linked Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the head of the Justice Department’s national security division, says, “It is a sad day for America when one of its citizens betrays our country.”

CINDY MCCAIN-TRAFFICKING

Strangers’ suspicions rankle parents of mixed-race children

PHOENIX (AP) — Parents of mixed-race children say they were not surprised when they heard that Cindy McCain reported a woman to police for possible human trafficking because McCain saw her at the airport with a toddler of a different ethnicity.

Mothers and fathers who look different from their children say they regularly face suspicion. Phoenix police investigated the report from Sen. John McCain’s widow and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Amberkatherine DeCory is a police officer outside Minneapolis with African-American and Native American ancestry. She says she carried photos of her daughter’s birth certificate in case she had to prove that the lighter-skinned girl was hers.

Cydnee Rafferty is a black New Yorker. She sends a letter with her husband explaining that he has permission to travel with their 5-year-old biracial daughter.

CALIFORNIA-DATA DIVIDEND

California governor wants users to profit from online data

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state’s consumers should get a piece of the billions of dollars that technology companies make off the personal data they collect.

The new governor provided no details about the so-called data dividend that he mentioned in his State of the State address Tuesday. The Democrat only said he’s asked aides to develop a proposal.

Newsom’s office could provide no other information, including whether he’s suggesting a tax on tech companies or an individual refund to their customers.

Common Sense Media helped pass California’s nation-leading digital privacy law last year and plans to propose legislation in coming weeks that would reflect Newsom’s proposal.

California-based Facebook and Google aren’t commenting on the idea.

ROMANCE SCAMS

Is it love? Maybe not, as romance scams proliferate

The FTC says romance-related scams have surged and generated more losses than any other consumer fraud reported last year.

The number of romance scams jumped from 8,500 in 2015 to more than 21,000 in 2018. And the amount lost by victims has quadrupled over that period — reaching $143 million last year. The median reported loss was $2,600, about seven times more than other fraud tracked by the FTC.

Criminals typically find their victims online. Scammers create phony profiles on dating or social media sites to build trust until they see an opportunity to ask for money.

Anyone can be a victim, but it occurred most often to those between 40 and 69 years old. But people 70 and older paid out the most, with median losses of $10,000.

PEOPLE-RYAN ADAMS

Report: 7 women claim singer Ryan Adams was inappropriate

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Times report says seven women claim singer-songwriter Ryan Adams offered to help them with their music careers but then turned things sexual, and he sometimes became emotional and verbally abusive.

In the story published Wednesday, a 20-year-old female musician says the 44-year-old had inappropriate conversations with her while she was 15 and 16. Identified by her middle name Ava, she said that Adams exposed himself during a video call.

Adams’ ex-wife, the actress and singer Mandy Moore, says Adams was psychologically abusive toward her. Their divorce was official in 2016.

The Times said the accounts have been corroborated by family members or friends who were present at the time.

Managers for Adams didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment from The Associated Press but a lawyer for Adams denied the claims to the Times.

SUPERBUG SELF-CLEANSE

Squeaky clean: Hygiene cuts superbugs after hospitalization

A new study shows a way people can cut their risk of developing a dangerous superbug infection after leaving the hospital.

Patients who were found to carry bacteria called MRSA on their skin or in their nose while in the hospital were less likely to develop a full-blown infection if they followed a special cleaning routine after going home.

It involves using an antiseptic soap for showers and baths, a medicated mouthwash and an antibiotic ointment in the nose every other week for six months.

This cut the risk of infections by one third. Doctors say it’s a cheap and easy way to prevent a problem that often lands patients back in the hospital.

Results of the southern California study were published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.