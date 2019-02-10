Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY Shutdown chance looms as wall negotiations continue WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is not ruling out another government shutdown, as lawmakers continue to negotiate funding for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.…

Shutdown chance looms as wall negotiations continue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is not ruling out another government shutdown, as lawmakers continue to negotiate funding for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

In Sunday talk show appearances on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and “Fox News Sunday,” acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said “you absolutely cannot” rule out the possibility that the government may shutter again on Friday. But Mulvaney also said that Trump was willing to explore funding alternatives.

The president has asked for $5.7 billion. Talks are centered around far less, around $1.6 billion. Mulvaney said that if Congress approves a lesser amount, Trump could make up the difference from elsewhere in the government or, if needed, the president could declare a national emergency.

El Paso wall doesn’t mean walls are the answer, locals say

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — In his State of the Union, President Donald Trump said a “powerful barrier” had cut crime rates and turned El Paso from one of the nation’s most dangerous cities into one of its safest.

He’s holding a rally in the West Texas city on Monday, and signed a 2017 executive order expanding a wall blocking its border with neighboring Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

But many residents bristle at the prospect of the home becoming a poster child of sorts for the president’s pet policy.

They say the city was among the nation’s safest per capita long before there were reinforced border walls, and that it embodies a binational spirit that transcends walls — rather than prove they work.

The Latest: Klobuchar dismisses reports she’s a tough boss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is dismissing reports that she is difficult to work for, saying she has high expectations for the people who work for her.

Klobuchar was asked Sunday about the reports of high staff turnover and the loss of potential staff for the presidential campaign she announced in Minneapolis.

Klobuchar says “I can be tough” and that “I can push people” and that she has staff who have worked for her for years and gone on to do other things. She says she also has high expectations for the country.

A survey of senators by the website LegiStorm from 2001 to 2016 found that Klobuchar’s office had the highest turnover in the Senate. A recent HuffPost article portrayed her as a demanding manager who lost some potential 2020 campaign staff members because of her reputation.

Top Pentagon official in Afghanistan amid push for peace

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Pentagon’s top official has arrived in Afghanistan to meet with U.S. commanders and Afghan leaders amid a push for peace with the Taliban.

The unannounced visit is the first for the acting secretary of defense, Pat Shanahan. He previously was the No. 2 official under Jim Mattis, who resigned as defense chief in December.

Shanahan told reporters traveling with him that he wants to stress to the Afghans that they must ultimately decide their own future, including how any peace is achieved with the Taliban.

He said he has no instruction from the White House to reduce the troop presence in Afghanistan from the current 14,000.

The Latest: Cardi B makes history with best rap album Grammy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B has made history as the first woman to win the Grammy Award for best rap album.

The rapper won for her album “Invasion of Privacy.” She delivered much of her acceptance speech holding on to her husband Offset.

She was clearly overwhelmed at the win, pausing early in her speech to say, “the nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed.”

She spoke about her album not being finished when she found out she was pregnant and filming a music video before she started showing.

She also thanked several of her collaborators, including J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

The Latest: Virginia congresswoman: Northam should resign

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers on Monday will reluctantly face the unprecedented prospect of impeaching the state’s second-most powerful leader as they struggle to address allegations of sexual assault leveled against the lieutenant governor.

At least one lawmaker says he will try to pursue impeachment of Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax after two women accused Fairfax of sexual assault in the 2000s. Fairfax has vehemently denied the claims and called for authorities, including the FBI, to investigate.

There’s little sign of broad appetite for impeachment, with lawmakers set to finish this year’s session by the month’s end. But the Legislature is swirling with questions about lines of succession and the political fallout for Democrats should the governor, lieutenant governor or attorney general leave office, willingly or not.

Blackface, other insensitivities ran rampant in ’80s culture

At the time Virginia’s future political leaders put on blackface in college for fun, Dan Aykroyd wore it too — in the hit 1983 comedy “Trading Places.”

Such racial insensitivities ran rampant in popular culture during the 1980s. That was also the decade that Chicago elected its first black mayor, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album broke sales records, college students protested against South African apartheid and the stereotype-smashing sitcom “The Cosby Show” debuted.

But it would be another decade before multiculturalism started to change America’s racial sensibilities.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. is director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University. He says many shifts didn’t occur until the 1990s, when black and Latino intellectuals and journalists achieved more prominent positions.

Warren returning to South Carolina following campaign launch

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is returning to South Carolina this week as part of a tour of early voting states following the official launch of her 2020 presidential campaign.

Warren’s campaign says the Massachusetts Democrat will make her first trip to Greenville on Saturday for an organizing event. She did something similar last month in the state capitol of Columbia.

Warren’s South Carolina swing overlaps with Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who is also eyeing the White House. Harris will be in the state on Friday and Saturday.

Warren officially announced her candidacy Saturday in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and is visiting New Hampshire and Iowa this weekend.

In addition to South Carolina, she is also making stops in Georgia, Nevada and California.

Grammys parade of out-there fashion kicks off in rain

NEW YORK (AP) — Sparkly, studded and strutting in designer suits, the Grammys parade of often out-there fashion kicked off in a downpour Sunday in Los Angeles.

Kyle Tree of the EDM duo Grey was inadvertently ready in a rain slicker that was, yes, the color gray, as was his hair and that of music producing partner Michael Trewartha, both among the night’s nominees.

Fantastic Negrito, the Oakland, California-born blues artist, represented in a red suit with large, colorful swatches for pockets. His silver necklace of two fish used to be a belt buckle, said the upcycling enthusiast.

Weezer, on the other hand, kept it relaxed in scoop T-shirts under jackets that included mauve and baby blue.

Ben Harper went full bedazzle in a jacket showing off yellow sequins worn with a broad-brim hat.

Ariana Grande a no-show despite winning first Grammy Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ariana Grande won her first Grammy Award on Sunday, but the singer didn’t collect it after deciding to skip the ceremony following a public dispute with the show’s producer.

Grande won the best pop vocal album trophy for “Sweetener,” beating Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Grande was not in attendance at the pre-telecast ceremony, but she wrote on Twitter that her win was “wild and beautiful.”

Grande accused Grammy telecast executive producer Ken Ehrlich of lying about discussions with the superstar singer about performing at Sunday’s ceremony. Ehrlich told The Associated Press on Thursday that Grande had told producers that she didn’t have adequate time to prepare.

But Grande alleged her “creativity” and “self-expression” was “stifled.”

