Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

The Latest: Lawmakers cried during meeting with Herring

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A black Virginia state senator says several people were crying as Attorney General Mark Herring met with black lawmakers to discuss Herring’s admission that he had dressed in blackface when he was in college.

Democratic Sen. Louise Lucas says Herring and the lawmakers held an emotional meeting Wednesday morning.

She says people were crying “all around the table,” including men. She says it also looked like Herring cried.

Herring revealed Wednesday that he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a black rapper during a party as an undergraduate at the University of Virginia.

Lucas says Herring apologized during the meeting and asked, “Where do we go from here?”

The lawmakers told Herring that they needed to discuss their next steps among themselves.

UNITED STATES-ISLAMIC STATE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says nearly all IS territory reclaimed

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he expects to be able to announce next week that the U.S. and coalition partners have reclaimed 100 percent of the Islamic State caliphate.

Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. military will be giving him official notice very soon that 100 percent of the territory once held by the IS group has been retaken in Iraq and Syria.

Trump gave remarks at the State Department to foreign ministers and senior officials from a 79-member U.S.-led coalition battling the IS group. In December, Trump announced the withdrawal of 2,000-plus U.S. troops from Syria.

U.S. officials say IS has lost 99.5 percent of its territory and is holding on to fewer than 5 square kilometers (2 square miles) in Syria, or less than 2 square miles, in the villages of the Middle Euphrates River Valley, where the bulk of the fighters are concentrated.

SAN FRANCISCO GAS EXPLOSION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Utility says crews had to hand dig gas shut-off

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Utility crews had to hand dig underground to shut off gas flowing to a fire that raged in a San Francisco neighborhood.

A spokeswoman for Pacific Gas & Electric, Melissa Subbotin, says that’s why it took more than two hours to shut off the gas that fed the flames Wednesday.

Subbotin says crews were able to “squeeze” a 4-inch (10-centimeter) plastic gas line to eventually turn off the flow. She says crews also used a manual shut-off.

She says PG&E had to weigh the risk of shutting off a bigger transmission line, which could have turned off gas to the entire city of San Francisco on a relatively cold day.

PG&E says about 300 gas customers are without service and about 2,500 are without electricity.

AP-US-HOUSE-DEMOCRATS-OVERSIGHT-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Trump says House intel probe has no basis

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at Adam Schiff, the Democratic chair of the House intelligence committee, after Schiff announced plans to launch a broad new investigation looking at Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s foreign financial interests.

Trump says Schiff “has no basis” for doing that and is calling the California Democrat “a political hack who’s trying to build a name for himself.”

He’s also labeling the efforts “presidential harassment” and claiming they hurt the country.

Trump’s spoke during a White House event to announce his pick to serve as the next president of the World Bank.

Schiff said Wednesday the investigation would examine issues including “the scope and scale” of Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential election and whether foreign actors have sought to hold leverage over Trump, his family or associates.

IRAN

Images suggest Iran launched 2nd satellite over US criticism

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite images suggest Iran has attempted a second satellite launch despite U.S. criticism of its program. Iran has not acknowledged conducting a launch.

Images released early Thursday by the Colorado-based company DigitalGlobe show a rocket at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran’s Semnan province on Tuesday. Images from Wednesday show the rocket was gone with what appears to be burn marks on its launch pad.

The images come as Iran has said it would launch its Doosti, or “Friendship,” satellite. A launch in January failed to put another satellite into orbit.

The U.S. alleges such launches defy a U.N. Security Council resolution calling on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran insists the launches do not violate the resolution.

ELECTION 2020-ELIZABETH WARREN

Warren struggles to move past Native American controversy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is on the verge of launching a campaign about her vision for the future. But first, she’s explaining her past.

The Massachusetts Democrat apologized again Wednesday for claiming Native American identity on multiple occasions early in her career. The move followed a report that she listed her race as “American Indian” — in her own handwriting — on a 1986 registration card for the Texas state bar.

By providing fresh evidence that she had personally self-identified her race, the document resurrected the flap just as she’s trying to gain momentum for her presidential bid.

SAN FRANCISCO-SERIAL KILLER

San Francisco police to release 1970s serial killer sketch

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say they will release a sketch of what a serial killer who targeted gay men in the 1970s could look like now in the hopes of getting a break in the cold case.

Dubbed the “Doodler” after he told a victim he was a cartoonist, the man is suspected in several assaults of gay men and at least five homicides.

San Francisco police on Wednesday also plan to release audio from a January 27, 1974 call to police reporting a body along Ocean Beach and offer a $100,000 reward.

Police say that during the mid-1970s there were several violent attacks on gay, white men. During the same time, the bodies of four gay, white men were found in Ocean Beach and another one in Golden Gate Park.

A suspect was detained in 1976, but was never charged.

ARMY-GETTING FIT

Army aims for more combat-ready troops with new fitness test

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — The Army is developing a new, more grueling and complex fitness exam that adds dead lifts, power throws and other exercises that are designed to make soldiers more fit and ready for combat.

Commanders have complained in recent years that the soldiers they get out of basic training aren’t fit enough. Nearly half surveyed last year said new troops coming into their units couldn’t meet the physical demands of combat.

Officials also say about 12 percent of soldiers at any one time can’t deploy because of injuries.

The Army says the old fitness test didn’t adequately measure the physical attributes needed for battle. They hope the new test will help screen out recruits who are less physically fit and mentally disciplined.

Reaching the new fitness levels will be challenging.

BOOKS-JILL ABRAMSON

Reporter alleges Jill Abramson lifted material for her book

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson is facing allegations that she lifted material from other sources for her new book, “Merchants of Truth.”

A Twitter thread posted Wednesday by Vice correspondent Michael Moynihan lists several examples of passages in “Merchants of Truth” that closely resemble sections of other publications. Released this week, “Merchants of Truth” is a critique of the news business focused on two long-running newspapers, the Times and The Washington Post, along with Vice and fellow digital company BuzzFeed.

Abramson did not immediately return an email seeking comment. A Simon & Schuster spokesman had no immediate comment.

Abramson has written for the Times and the Wall Street Journal among others. She and Jane Mayer co-wrote “Strange Justice,” a book about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

AP-US-SPOTIFY-PODCASTING

Spotify buys Gimlet, Anchor to ramp up its podcast game

NEW YORK (AP) — Music streaming service Spotify is buying podcast companies Gimlet and Anchor as it looks to take on Apple’s popular iTunes’ podcasts.

Gimlet Media has a podcast studio with dedicated IP development, production and advertising capabilities. Anchor has a platform of tools for podcast creators as well as an established and rapidly growing creator base.

Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek said in a blog post that Spotify has become the second-biggest podcasting platform in a little less than two years.

“The format is really evolving and while podcasting is still a relatively small business today, I see incredible growth potential for the space and for Spotify in particular,” he wrote.

Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed. The deals are targeted to be completed in the first quarter.

