Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-INAUGURAL PROBE

Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump’s inaugural committee

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York have issued a subpoena seeking documents from Donald Trump’s inaugural committee.

A spokeswoman says the committee intends to cooperate with the inquiry. She said the committee received the subpoena late Monday and was reviewing it.

It was not immediately clear which documents have been requested.

The Wall Street Journal reported last year that federal prosecutors are investigating whether inaugural committee donors made contributions in exchange for political favors. The newspaper said the inquiry also was focused on whether the inauguration misspent money it raised to stage inaugural events.

The New York Times reported recently that federal prosecutors are examining whether anyone from Qatar, Saudi Arabia or other Middle Eastern countries made illegal payments to the committee and a pro-Trump super political action committee.

GOVERNOR-KLAN-BLACKFACE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Official: Northam discussing future with staff

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A top administration official for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says the governor is meeting with staff to hear their assessment of whether it’s viable for him to stay in office.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the official was not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

Northam has rebuffed widespread calls for his resignation after a racist photo surfaced Friday in his 1984 medical school yearbook page. Northam initially apologized for appearing in the photo, but then said a day later that he was convinced he wasn’t in it.

The official said Northam is still trying to determine what’s best for the state as he weighs his future.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said he’s told Northam the state can’t afford a prolonged period of uncertainty over his future.

STATE OF UNION

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will call for optimism and unity in his State of the Union address, using the moment to attempt a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and personal attacks.

The question is: Will anyone buy it?

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle Tuesday when Trump enters the House chamber for the primetime address to lawmakers and the nation.

Democrats see little evidence of a president willing to compromise. And even Trump’s staunchest allies know that bipartisan rhetoric read off a teleprompter is usually undermined by scorching tweets and unpredictable policy.

Still, the fact that Trump’s advisers are looking for a different approach is a tacit acknowledgement that the president’s standing is weakened as he begins his third year in office.

BORDER WALL-TEXAS

US prepares to start building portion of Texas border wall

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government is preparing to begin construction of more border walls and fencing in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, likely on federally owned land set aside as wildlife refuge property.

Heavy construction equipment is supposed to arrive starting Monday. A photo posted by the nonprofit National Butterfly Center shows an excavator parked next to its property.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said it intends to start building this month on federally owned land.

Congress last March approved more than $600 million for 33 miles (53 kilometers) of new barriers in the Rio Grande Valley. While President Donald Trump and top Democrats remain in a standoff over Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion in border wall funding, CBP has pushed ahead with building what’s already funded.

EMIRATES-POPE

Pope Francis to hold historic Mass on Arabian Peninsula

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pope Francis is turning his attention to the thriving Catholic community in the United Arab Emirates as he concludes his historic visit to the Arabian Peninsula.

A day after making a broad appeal for Christian and Muslim leaders to work together to promote peace and reject war, Francis visits a cathedral in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and then celebrates Mass in the Zayed Sports City Stadium.

It is being billed as the largest show of public Christian worship on the peninsula.

Francis is on the first-ever papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula, the birthplace of Islam. On Monday, he met with Emirati leaders and signed a document promoting “human fraternity” with Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the grand imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar, the revered 1,000-year-old seat of Sunni learning.

PLANE CRASH-NEIGHBORHOOD-THE LATEST

The Latest: Expert confident cause of crash will be found

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — An aviation expert says he’s confident investigators will figure out why a twin-engine plane broke apart in the air over a Southern California neighborhood.

John Cox, a former accident investigator, said Monday that mid-air breakups typically leave telltale signs in the plane’s metal.

National Transportation Safety Board officials are collecting parts of the plane that rained down onto suburban Yorba Linda.

Cox, head of the consulting firm Safety Operating Systems, says investigators should be able to build a sequence of the breakup that will lead them back to where it originated.

The pilot killed Sunday was identified as 75-year-old Antonio Pastini. Authorities are still trying to identify four people killed on the ground.

SUPREME COURT-GINSBURG

Ginsburg makes 1st public appearance since cancer surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is making her first public appearance since undergoing lung cancer surgery in December.

The 85-year-old Ginsburg is attending a concert at a museum a few blocks from the White House that is being given by her daughter-in-law and other musicians. Patrice Michaels is married to Ginsburg’s son, James. Michaels is a soprano and composer.

The concert is dedicated to Ginsburg’s life in the law.

Ginsburg had surgery in New York on Dec. 21. She missed arguments at the court in January, her first illness-related absence in more than 25 years as a justice.

She has been recuperating at her home in Washington since late December.

Ginsburg had two previous bouts with cancer. She had colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.

SUPER BOWL-TV RATINGS

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million viewers, down from 2018

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams was seen by 100.7 million viewers, the smallest Super Bowl audience in a decade.

The Nielsen company said viewership dropped 3 percent from last year’s 103.4 million. The Patriots’ 13-3 win was a defensive struggle, and a struggle for many casual fans to watch.

The Super Bowl is traditionally the most-watched television event of the year in the U.S., and its audience hasn’t dipped below 100 million since 2009. The TV audience has been dwindling since its 2015 peak of 114.4 million.

EL CHAPO-PROSECUTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Jury ends day without verdict at El Chapo trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury at the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo has ended its first day of deliberations without a verdict.

Jurors are deciding the fate of Joaquin Guzman in his drug-trafficking case. They are set to resume deliberating on Tuesday morning.

The jury has heard testimony lasting nearly three months about Guzman’s rise to power as the head of the Sinaloa cartel. Prosecutors say he is responsible for smuggling at least 200 tons of cocaine into the United States and using violence to protect his turf.

The defense claims his role has been exaggerated by cooperators who are seeking leniency in their own cases.

Guzman faces a life sentence if convicted.

AP-LT-VENEZUELA-POLITICAL-CRISIS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Lima Group urges Venezuela troops to let aid in

MADRID (AP) — A coalition of Western Hemisphere nations is urging Venezuela’s military to allow badly needed food and medicine to enter the country as the bloc pushes for a peaceful transition of power in the South American nation.

The call came Monday from the Lima Group, which is made up of nearly a dozen conservative Latin American nations and Canada. It has led the push to recognize opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful leader and seeks ways to remove President Nicolas Maduro.

The coalition met Monday in Ottawa and issued a declaration saying Venezuela’s soldiers must show loyalty to Guaido. The group also said the United Nations and the international community should be ready to step in with humanitarian assistance for Venezuela.

Further, the bloc dismissed the idea of opening negotiations with Maduro, who has used past talks as a stalling tactic.

