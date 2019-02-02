Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

GOVERNOR-KLAN-BLACKFACE Gov. Northam says he wasn’t in racist photo, won’t resign RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has resisted widespread calls for him to step down over a racist photograph that appeared in…

Gov. Northam says he wasn’t in racist photo, won’t resign

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has resisted widespread calls for him to step down over a racist photograph that appeared in his medical school yearbook.

The photo on Northam’s profile page features someone in blackface and someone in KKK robes.

He denies being in the photo, even though on Friday he had apologized and said he was in it.

During a news conference Saturday, Northam admitted to wearing blackface while he was dressed as Michael Jackson during a 1984 dance contest in Texas.

Northam said he regrets he didn’t understand “the harmful legacy of an action like that.”

After he spoke, both of Virginia’s U.S. senators said they called Northam to tell him that he must resign, as he had “irrevocably broken the trust Virginians must have in their leaders.”

IMMIGRATION-SEPARATING FAMILIES

US sees limitations on reuniting migrant families

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration says it would require extraordinary effort to reunite what may be thousands of migrant children who have been separated from their parents and, even if it could, the children would likely be emotionally harmed.

Health and Human Services Department officials said in court filings late Friday that removing children from “sponsor” homes to rejoin their parents would endanger their welfare. The officials say they don’t have authority to take children away from sponsors and that the effort would be cost-prohibitive.

The government didn’t adequately track separated children before a judge in San Diego ruled in June that children in its custody be reunited with their parents.

The American Civil Liberties Union wants the order to apply to children who were separated before June. Officials say there may be thousands.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Thousands rally in Spain to support Guaido

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Several thousand Venezuelans rallied in central Spain’s capital of Madrid Saturday to show their support for Juan Guaido, the self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela.

Former Caracas mayor Antonio Ledezma, who escaped a Venezuelan prison and fled to Spain in 2017, attended the rally in opposition to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The gathering coincided with a major rally Guaido held in Venezuela, where tens of thousands of supporters in Caracas demanded that Maduro step down from power.

Loyalists of Maduro’s socialist government flooded the streets in a different part Caracas to celebrate 20 years since Hugo Chavez launched the Bolivarian revolution.

There was another smaller rally for Guaido in Barcelona, Spain’s second largest city.

The number of people born in Venezuela who live in Spain has jumped from 165,000 in 2015 to 255,000 last year, according to Spain’s National Institute of Statistics.

CALIFORNIA STORMS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Southbound lanes of US 101 reopen, Caltrans says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Department of Transportation says in a tweet that the southbound lanes of U.S. 101, a vital route between Los Angeles and points north and west, have been reopened, while the northbound lanes of the highway remain closed from State Route 150 to Milpas.

Earlier Saturday, in the Montecito area of Santa Barbara County, several miles of U.S 101 were closed because of flooding.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-STATE LEGISLATURES

A new year in legislatures brings same story on harassment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Complaints of sexual misconduct are continuing to mount in state legislatures as the 2019 sessions begin and lawmakers consider whether to add safeguards against harassment.

Claims in a handful of states make it clear that the #MeToo movement was not a one-year phenomenon in many state capitols.

Some states are taking their first steps since the October 2017 reports alleging sexual misconduct against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sparked a national movement.

The Associated Press has tallied at least 90 state lawmakers who have resigned or been expelled, faced other repercussions or been publicly accused of sexual misconduct since the beginning of 2017.

TRUMP-SENATE INFLUENCE

Senate reasserts foreign policy role, influence Trump agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two years into Donald Trump’s presidency, his allies in Congress are quietly trying to influence and even reshape his “America First” foreign policy agenda.

The Republican-led Senate is reasserting itself as a check on Trump’s instincts. And individual lawmakers are seeking sway. It’s the GOP’s defense hawks vying with noninterventionists over policy in the Middle East, Latin America and beyond.

The Senate’s first bill of the new year reaffirms sanctions on Syrian officials involved in war crimes. And it soon will include an amendment pushing back on Trump’s plan to withdraw troops from Syria and Afghanistan.

Some say it’s time for Congress to reassert its role in foreign policy.

ORLANDO AIRPORT-SECURITY

TSA officer jumps to his death at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An officer from the Transportation Security Administration has jumped to his death from a balcony inside Florida’s busiest airport, creating panic that brought some security checkpoints to a halt for several hours.

The Orlando Police Department said Saturday that the TSA officer in his 40s died from an apparent suicide at Orlando International Airport.

The department described it as an isolated incident.

Panicked passengers rushed past checkpoints leading to about half of the airport’s gates after the man jumped. That led some checkpoints to close.

The airport tweeted that the passengers were returned for a second examination out of an abundance of caution.

The standstill and rescreening caused major delays. It warned passengers Saturday afternoon to give themselves plenty of time to go through security.

IMMIGRATION-FORCE-FEEDING

ICE force-feeding detainees on hunger strike

Three times a day, a 22-year-old Indian man on a hunger strike says, he is dragged from his cell in a Texas immigration detention center, his feet scraping the floor as he goes. He’s put on a bed where he says his arms and legs are strapped down and a group of people force-feed him by pouring liquid into tubes pushed through his nose.

The man is among a group of nine detainees in the El Paso facility who immigration officials acknowledged Friday are being hydrated and fed against their will under court orders. That’s up from six men who were being fed through nasal tubes Wednesday when the Associated Press first reported on the force-feeding.

In a statement, ICE said it fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion without interference.

NFL HONORS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Chiefs QB Mahomes wins NFL MVP award

ATLANTA (AP) — It was a Patrick Mahomes runaway for NFL MVP.

In his second pro season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took The Associated Press 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player award. He received 41 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees got the other nine in balloting announced at NFL Honors.

With only one previous start, Mahomes entered the season as something of a curiosity in Kansas City after the Chiefs traded veteran Alex Smith to open up the job. It didn’t take long to erase any doubts as Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first AFC title game since the 1993 season, throwing for 50 touchdowns, 5,097 yards and had a 113.8 QB rating, trailing only Brees.

“I’m so humbled,” he said. “This is just the beginning. We’ve got a long ways to go.”

Mahomes’ creativity — the guy can throw from all angles and make plays inside and outside the pocket — energized the Chiefs’ fan base and excited fans across the league.

“The play is never dead. He can find new ways to get you the ball,” Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce said. “It may look like a screwball, a slider here or there, but it’ll get to you eventually.”

Mahomes is the sixth straight quarterback and 11th of the last 12 years to win MVP. No Kansas City player had won the award since the Chiefs joined the NFL in 1970.

AP-US-GOVERNOR-KLAN-BLACKFACE-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Trump: Photo would’ve doomed Northam’s campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump says Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Republican opponent would have easily won the 2017 governor’s race if the racist photo in Northam’s yearbook had been discovered during the campaign.

Trump tweeted Saturday night that Republican Ed Gillespie must believe his opposition research team committed “malpractice” and “dereliction of duty” by not uncovering the photo ahead of the 2017 election.

The photo on Northam’s medical school yearbook page shows one person in blackface and another hooded in white Ku Klux Klan regalia.

Northam defeated Gillespie by about 9 percentage points, but Trump says Gillespie would have won by 20 points if someone had found the photo.

