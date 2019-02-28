Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

BC-TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT-THE LATEST The Latest: NK state media says summit deepened trust HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — North Korea’s state media says the second summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump helped…

BC-TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: NK state media says summit deepened trust

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — North Korea’s state media says the second summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump helped deepen “mutual respect and trust” between the countries as they work toward resolving the nuclear standoff and improving bilateral relations.

The report by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday comes hours after senior North Korean officials disputed Trump’s account of why his summit with Kim collapsed, saying the North didn’t call for a full removal of sanctions but demanded partial relief in exchange for shuttering its main nuclear complex.

The KCNA says Trump and Kim had a “constructive and candid” exchange of views and agreed to keep in close touch for the “denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the epochal development” in bilateral relations.

AP-US-TRUMP-LAWYER-INVESTIGATION-CONGRESS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Trump associate Felix Sater to testify in public

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says Felix Sater will appear at a public hearing March 14 to testify about President Donald Trump’s effort to build a skyscraper in Russia.

Sater, a Russia-born executive who had worked for the Trump Organization, is a figure in probes into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He’s an associate of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, who testified in private before Schiff’s panel Thursday.

Sater worked with Cohen on the Trump Tower deal in Moscow that was later abandoned.

Schiff cautioned that Sater’s hearing is not likely to be the spectacle that Cohen’s public hearing was a day earlier, when Trump’s former “fixer” testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Cohen is heading to prison in May.

THE BLACK FRIEND

For some, the ‘black friend’ defense is a tired racial trope

Kelly Darden Jr. still remembers one of the first times he experienced the “black friend defense.”

The 64-year-old Greenville, North Carolina, man, who is black, says a group of white high school classmates dressed in Confederate-inspired clothing insisted they weren’t racist when confronted because some knew him.

The “black friend defense” played out before a national TV audience during this week’s congressional testimony of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer.

Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina pointed to Lynne Patton, a black Trump administration staffer, as proof that the president is not racist.

Social media quickly went into a frenzy over the interaction. For many, saying a person can’t be racist because of the color of the company he keeps is a tired and hollow argument.

Patton says she supports Trump.

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY

4 senators push resolution to halt Trump’s border emergency

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Four Republican and Democratic senators are introducing a resolution to block President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to build a barrier at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The measure comes from Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, along with Democratic Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

It’s identical to the House version that was approved 245-182 on Tuesday.

There may be enough Republican support in the Senate to pass a resolution blocking Trump’s order, though the next steps are unclear. Trump has pledged to veto the House resolution, and it’s unlikely that Congress can override him.

The four senators say the proposal would terminate the national emergency and uphold the separation of powers in the Constitution.

SECURITY CLEARANCE-KUSHNER

Report says Trump demanded top-secret clearance for Kushner

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Times reports that President Donald Trump last year ordered officials to grant a top-secret security clearance to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Kushner was granted a security clearance last May after a lengthy background check.

The Times, citing anonymous sources, says Trump demanded Kushner’s clearance despite the concerns of intelligence officials, then-Chief of Staff John Kelly and then-White House counsel Don McGahn.

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Kushner lawyer Abbe Lowell, responded Thursday to the Times story with a statement, saying, “In 2018, White House and security clearance officials affirmed that Mr. Kushner’s security clearance was handled in the regular process with no pressure from anyone.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders declined to comment on the Times story.

Kushner is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

PAKISTAN-INDIA

Pakistan ready to hand over Indian pilot amid more shelling

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is preparing to hand over a captured Indian pilot as shelling continued for a third night across the disputed Kashmir border even as the two nuclear-armed neighbors seek to defuse the most serious confrontation in two decades.

Tens of thousands of Indian and Pakistani soldiers face off against each other along the disputed Himalayan border known as the Line of Control in one of the world most volatile regions.

Tensions have been running high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday. Pakistan retaliated, shooting down two Indian aircraft and capturing a pilot.

World leaders have scrambled to head off an all-out war on the Asian subcontinent.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister is expected in Islamabad later Friday.

CALIFORNIA FLOODS-THE LATEST

The Latest: 2 flooded California towns remain inaccessible

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say they expect two Northern California towns cut off after a river broke its banks during heavy rain to be accessible again by Friday.

Tennis Wick, Sonoma County’s permits director, said Thursday 30 teams of damage inspectors plan to enter flooded communities along the Russian River once the water level drops below the flood stage of 32 feet (10 meters). Wick says they expect that to happen by Friday afternoon.

The Russian River in wine country north of San Francisco reached about 46 feet (14 meters) Wednesday night, its highest level in 25 years. Floodwaters cut off the towns of Guerneville and Monte Rio and inundated several other communities.

Sheriff Mark Essick says there are no reports of deaths or injuries. He adds that deputies have helped rescued three women since Wednesday night.

He says two were on a boat without paddles and one had to be rescued from a tree after driving her car into floodwaters.

YOUTUBE-SUSPENDS COMMENTS

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — YouTube says it will turn off comments on most videos that feature kids. The change comes after advertisers began boycotting the site last week in response to inappropriate comments made on videos of minors.

Suspending comments from the videos will happen over the next several months. Only a small number of channels with videos of kids will be able to keep comments on and will have to actively monitor them.

Last week, the site began disabling comments from tens of millions of videos. Advertisers including AT&T and Epic Games pulled ads from YouTube after reports showed that pedophiles were commenting on innocuous videos of children.

YouTube is grappling with moderating content on its site as concerns ranging from conspiracy theories to violence continue to plague it.

PHILLIES-HARPER

AP source: Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

A 26-year-old All-Star outfielder, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.

Harper’s agreement was first reported by the MLB Network.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-THE LATEST

The Latest: Challenger calls on Israeli PM to step down

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief challenger in upcoming elections is calling on the Israeli prime minister to resign to fight corruption allegations.

Appearing on nationwide TV, Benny Gantz said Thursday that being prime minister cannot be a “part-time job” and said Netanyahu should conduct his legal battle as a private citizen.

He also called on Netanyahu to stop attacking state institutions, such as police and prosecutors, who have investigated him.

“The state of Israel is worthy of more than this,” he said.

Gantz, a former military chief, leads a centrist party that is in a close race with Netanyahu’s Likud Party. He said his “Blue and White” party would not sit in a coalition with Netanyahu after the election.

