Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump appears to be ready to accept budget deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump appears to be grudgingly leaning toward accepting an agreement that would head off a threatened second government shutdown but provide just a fraction of the money he’s been demanding for his Mexican border wall.

Trump said Tuesday he would need more time to study the plan, but he also declared he was not expecting a shutdown to take place this weekend. The president has been under mounting pressure from fellow Republicans to accept the compromise.

Trump strongly signaled that he planned to scrounge up additional dollars for the wall by raiding other federal coffers to deliver on the signature promise of his presidential campaign.

Lawmakers have tentatively agreed to provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers, about one-fourth of the amount Trump has sought for his wall.

EL CHAPO-PROSECUTION

Notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman convicted

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman say they’ll keep fighting his conviction.

Jurors in New York on Tuesday convicted Guzman on all 10 counts in an international drug distribution trial that lasted more than three months. The verdict was reached on the sixth day of deliberations.

Guzman attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is filing an appeal. He says the defense “fought like complete savages.”

Federal prosecutor Richard Donoghue says he expects 61-year-old Guzman to get a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Guzman leaned back in his chair to catch the eye of his wife, who gave him a subtle thumbs-up, when the jury was discharged from a federal courthouse in Brooklyn

Federal court marshals whisked Guzman out of the courtroom immediately after the judge read the guilty verdict.

QUEENS-POLICE SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Official: Police detective fatally shot in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — An official says a New York City police officer has been shot and killed and another officer was wounded while responding to an armed robbery.

The government official, who was briefed on the matter, tells The Associated Press the slain officer was a detective. The official was not authorized to speak on the matter and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at a cellphone store in the Richmond Hill section of Queens.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is at the hospital. The condition of the wounded officer wasn’t immediately known.

AP-US-NATIONAL-DEBT-

National debt hits new milestone, topping $22 trillion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The national debt has passed a new milestone, topping $22 trillion for the first time.

The Treasury Department’s daily statement shows that total outstanding public debt stands at $22.01 trillion. It stood at $19.95 trillion when President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017.

The debt figure has been rising at a faster pace following passage of Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax cut in December 2017 and action by Congress last year to increase spending on domestic and military programs.

Michael Peterson, head of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, says “our growing national debt matters because it threatens the economic future of every American.”

The national debt is the total of the annual budget deficits. The Congressional Budget Office projects this year’s deficit will be $897 billion.

VIRGINIA POLITICS-ACCUSER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Virginia politician’s accuser talks sex assault

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — The college professor who accused Virginia’s lieutenant governor of sexual assault was welcomed to a Stanford University symposium on that topic with a standing ovation from about 100 people in the audience.

Vanessa Tyson took her seat on the panel Tuesday night alongside two colleagues also participating in the panel discussion on how to report sexual assault and counsel victims. Stanford authorities told the audience that no reference would be made to Tyson’s accusations and banned personal questions of the panelists.

Speaking generally, Tyson used the pronoun “we” several times when discussing victims, saying at one point that sexual assault victims are comforted when “we hear someone else’s story.”

Tyson also said she was “deeply disturbed” by attempts to discredit women who report sexual assault.

AP-LT-VENEZUELA-POLITICAL-CRISIS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: US, Russia draft rival UN Venezuela resolutions

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United States and Russia have drafted rival U.N. resolutions on Venezuela, reflecting the Trump administration’s support for opposition leader Juan Guaido and Moscow’s backing for President Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. draft resolution, seen by AP on Tuesday, expresses “deep concern that the presidential elections of May 20, 2018 were neither free nor fair” and “calls for the immediate start of a political process leading to free, fair and credible presidential elections, with international electoral observation.”

The Russian draft criticizes “attempts to intervene” in Venezuelan domestic affairs, expresses “concern over the threats to use force” against the country, and calls for a peaceful resolution of the stalemate.

Neither draft resolution has been circulated to the U.N. Security Council. If they are, it is highly likely that both would be defeated — with the U.S. and Russia using their vetoes if necessary.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters late Tuesday that the U.S. draft is “completely unbalanced” and “we thought that it was timely and appropriate to support the territorial integrity, unity, sovereignty of Venezuela.”

He said the Venezuelans should solve the issue peacefully, “with no even hint of military intervention.”

AUTO LOANS-LATE PAYMENTS

NY Fed: Auto loan delinquencies at highest point since 2010

DETROIT (AP) — The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says borrowers are behind in their auto loan payments in numbers not seen since delinquencies peaked at the end of 2010, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

But economists and auto industry analysts say they aren’t sounding an alarm yet. The number is higher largely because there are far more auto loans out there as sales grew since the financial crisis, peaking at 17.5 million in 2016.

More than 7 million Americans were 90 or more days behind on their car loans at the end of last year. A report from the New York Fed says that’s 1 million more than eight years ago.

MARS ROVER

NASA about to pull plug on Mars rover, silent for 8 months

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is trying one last time to contact its record-setting Mars rover Opportunity, before calling it quits.

The rover has been silent for eight months, victim of an intense dust storm. Thick dust darkened the sky last summer and, for months, blocked sunlight from the spacecraft’s solar panels.

NASA said Tuesday it will issue a final series of recovery commands. If there’s no response by Wednesday — which NASA suspects will be the case — Opportunity will be declared dead, 15 years after arriving at Mars. The rover is the longest-lasting lander on the red planet.

Team members are already looking back at Opportunity’s achievements, including confirmation that water once flowed on Mars. Besides endurance, the six-wheeled rover set a roaming record of 28 miles (45 kilometers.)

GUCCI-BLACKFACE

Gucci creative head breaks silence over ‘blackface’ sweater

NEW YORK (AP) — Gucci’s creative director has broken his silence over a sweater that resembled blackface.

In a letter sent Tuesday to company employees, Alessandro Michele lamented both his own pain and that of the people who saw “an intolerable insult” in one of his creative projects.

The black sweater with a pull-up neck featured a cutout surrounded by cartoonish red lips.

Michele wrote that it was not intended as racist imagery. Rather, he says, his inspiration for the design was the late Leigh Bowery, a performance artist, club promoter and fashion designer who often used flamboyant face makeup and costumes.

The creative head of the Italian fashion brand took “full accountability” for the $890 sweater. It was sold online and pulled last week.

AP-DOG SHOW-THE LATEST

The Latest: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster terrier group

NEW YORK (AP) — A wire fox terrier named King has won the terrier group at Westminster, and now the finalists are set for the best in show ring at Madison Square Garden.

Tuesday’s lineup features Bean, the crowd-pleasing Sussex spaniel that has won the sporting group two years in a row.

Then there’s Baby Lars the bouvier des Flandres; Bono the Havanese; Burns the longhaired dachshund, and Wilma the boxer.

But Colton the schipperke was ruled ineligible for best in show after winning the non-sporting group on Monday.

There was a conflict of interest because top judge Peter Green’s longtime partner has co-owned dogs with one of Colton’s co-owners.

