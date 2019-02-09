Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-SEQUELS Trump’s Year 3 aims for dramatic sequels to rival originals WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump prepares to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) for a second time, he’s out…

Trump’s Year 3 aims for dramatic sequels to rival originals

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump prepares to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) for a second time, he’s out to replicate the suspenseful buildup, make-or-break stakes and far-flung rendezvous of their first encounter.

Trump will soon learn whether the sequel, on this matter and many others, can compete with the original.

Trump is headed into fresh negotiations with North Korea, is still pushing for his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and is considering a new round of tax cuts.

The focus on his greatest hits in part reflects Trump’s desire to fulfill campaign promises and energize voters for his 2020 re-election campaign. But it’s not without risks.

The Latest: Accuser willing to testify to Virginia lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The attorney for a woman who accuses Virginia’s lieutenant governor of rape in 2000 says her client is willing to testify in front of the state legislature if an impeachment hearing takes place.

Attorney Nancy Erika Smith released the statement Saturday night on behalf of Meredith Watson after Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax denied the allegation and called for the FBI and other authorities to investigate.

Fairfax says the encounter was consensual. The two were students at Duke University at the time.

Smith says Watson will provide investigators at least two witnesses who she told about the alleged assault the day after it occurred.

Fairfax has faced numerous resignation calls since Watson levied her allegation Friday.

A California professor earlier accused Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. Fairfax has denied wrongdoing.

Black Virginia voters feel betrayed, left in no-win scenario

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Black voters in Virginia feel a deep sense of betrayal over two top state leaders admitting they wore blackface and a third accused of sexual assault.

They have been left with a less-than-ideal set of choices not even two years after helping Ralph Northam get elected governor in the aftermath of white nationalist violence in Charlottesville.

Many are struggling to come to grips with nagging questions: Do they forgive the Democrats and demand the governor get serious about racism? Or should all three of them walk away, even if the other party takes charge?

The governor has been facing calls to resign ever since a photo emerged from his medical school yearbook page in 1984 that showed someone in blackface next to a person wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe.

The Latest: Warren brings her populist message to campaign

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — One of Elizabeth Warren’s rivals in the Democratic race for president is coming to her defense in the face of attacks by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) says Trump’s name-calling is “irresponsible” and “unpresidential.”

Warren entered the 2020 race on Saturday, and Trump’s campaign immediately issued a statement citing the Massachusetts senator’s past claims to Native American heritage.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale says Warren has been “exposed as a fraud by the Native Americans she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career.”

Gillibrand tells reporters in South Carolina that Warren “has been an extraordinary public servant” who “will keep fighting for Americans.”

The New York lawmaker says that how Trump “treats women, particularly women of color, is outrageous.”

The Latest: Winter weather hits Hawaii, too

HONOLULU (AP) — Some areas received more than a foot of snow, and meteorologists say more is on the way early next week. Hundreds of flights were canceled in Seattle and Portland, and heavy snow drifts closed major highways in eastern Washington. Around 50,000 people lost power.

Residents cleared out grocery store shelves and left work early Friday afternoon as the storm arrived. More than a foot of snow (30.5 cm) was recorded by Saturday morning in some areas, including on the Olympic Peninsula, in the nation’s latest bout of winter weather.

Pelosi shows pragmatic streak in pursuit of border deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have vilified Nancy Pelosi for years as a San Francisco liberal, and now they’re trying to portray her as a captive of resurgent left-wingers in her Democratic Party.

But in her early moves so far as House speaker, Pelosi is displaying her pragmatic streak.

She’s set to endorse a split-the-differences deal on government funding that appears on track to give President Donald Trump at least some barriers on the border. That’s despite previously calling Trump’s border wall idea “immoral” and promising he won’t get a penny for it.

And as her party’s progressive wing pursues proposals such as “Medicare for all” and a “Green New Deal,” Pelosi is keeping her distance from those ideas.

More states adopting gun-seizure laws after Parkland tragedy

In the year since the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school, nine states have passed laws making it easier to take guns away from people who may be suicidal or bent on violence against others. That brings the total to 14.

And courts are issuing an unprecedented number of seizure orders across the U.S.

Supporters say these “red flag” laws are among the most promising tools to reduce the nearly 40,000 suicides and homicides by firearm each year in the U.S.

Gun advocates, though, say such measures undermine their constitutional rights and can result in people being stripped of their weapons on false or vindictive accusations.

Part of The Associated Press story package marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Brazil’s Flamengo criticized for licensing issues after fire

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer club Flamengo is under criticism for licensing issues at the academy where 10 people died in a fire.

Rio de Janeiro’s city hall said in a statement Friday night the club was fined 30 times because of infractions at the Ninho do Urubu training ground, which had to be closed in October 2017.

The current permit issued for the grounds is valid until March 8.

Rio’s city hall also said the sleeping quarters where Flamengo’s teenage players died was irregularly licensed as a parking lot.

Flamengo did not respond to a request for comment.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but authorities were looking at a possible short circuit.

Professional players of the Rio-based club arrived at Ninho do Urubu on Saturday dressed in black.

The Latest: French minister ‘disgusted’ by protester attacks

PARIS (AP) — French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has gone on Twitter to express his “disgust” as French yellow vest protesters set alight an anti-terror military car at a protest in Paris.

Such vehicles have been a common sight in Paris since the deadly attacks by extremists in 2015.

Paris demonstrators, who ended the 13th consecutive weekend of protest at the Eiffel Tower, set the vehicle ablaze in front of the famed monument.

Castaner said: “Every day the military … protects our compatriots from the risk of terrorism. These attacks are intolerable.”

Police said 31 demonstrators had been arrested Saturday as scuffles broke out between protesters and police. But the Interior Ministry said the protests are much smaller than last week’s.

Prince Philip, 97, gives up driver’s license after crash

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says 97-year-old Prince Philip has decided to stop driving, less than a month after he was involved in a collision that left two women injured.

The palace said Saturday that “after careful consideration,” Queen Elizabeth II’s husband “has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving license.”

Philip was behind the wheel of a Land Rover near the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England when he smashed into another car on Jan. 17. Philip had to be helped out of his overturned vehicle but wasn’t injured. Two women in the other car were injured, though not seriously, and a 9-month-old baby boy was unhurt.

Philip was photographed driving again two days later but without a seatbelt. Police said they offered him “suitable words of advice” after that.

