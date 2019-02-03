Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

SUPER BOWL-THE LATEST The Latest: Patriots defeat Rams in lowest-scoring SB ever ATLANTA (AP) — For those who may have dozed off … the Patriots have won the Super Bowl. New England topped the Los…

The Latest: Patriots defeat Rams in lowest-scoring SB ever

ATLANTA (AP) — For those who may have dozed off … the Patriots have won the Super Bowl.

New England topped the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a game that dragged the high-def NFL back to the days of black-and-white TV. It was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in the 53-year history of the game.

Tom Brady captured his record sixth NFL title by throwing for 262 yards, without a touchdown. The Patriots matched the Steelers for most Super Bowl wins, with six.

Julian Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards; he was the day’s only consistent offensive threat.

Brady engineered the game’s lone touchdown drive —a five-play, 69-yard march punctuated by an over-the-shoulder, 29-yard throw into the hands of tight end Rob Gronkowski. On the next play, Sony Michel scored on a 2-yard plunge with 7 minutes to play for a 10-3 lead.

But the real stars of this game were the New England defenders, who smothered Rams quarterback Jared Goff, holding him to 229 yards that felt like less.

After New England’s score, Goff moved the Rams down to the New England 28 with 4:30 left. But the third-year quarterback threw one up for grabs near the end zone and cornerback Stephon Gilmore stepped in front for the interception.

The Rams, who averaged 32.9 points a game this season, joined the Miami Dolphins —from Super Bowl 6 in 1972— as the only the second team not to muster a touchdown in the title game.

GOVERNOR-KLAN-BLACKFACE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Photo stirs calls on Virginia governor to resign

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, is clinging to office amid rising calls from within his own party to resign over a photo of someone in blackface in his 1984 medical school yearbook.

Northan denies being in the yearbook photo even though he had apologized for it Friday and said previously that he was in it.

The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus said Sunday that Northam “still does not understand the seriousness of his actions.”

California Rep. Karen Bass, a fellow Democrat, says she thinks Northam is being “dishonest.” She has told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Virginia governor knew this picture was there and could’ve been open about it decades ago with African-Americans that he’s close to.

Northam worshipped Sunday at his home church, the predominantly black First Baptist in Capeville, but otherwise kept out of sight as calls intensified for him to step down.

EL SALVADOR-ELECTION

Salvadoran front-runner seeks to end decades of 2-party rule

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Salvadorans will choose Sunday from among a handful of presidential candidates all promising to end corruption, stamp out gang violence and create more jobs with the front-runner hoping to end three decades of two-party rule in the country.

The Central American Institute of Fiscal Studies found great similarities in the four candidates’ proposals. Top of the agenda is public safety: roughly 67,000 Salvadorans belong to gangs that terrorize communities. The candidates have also touched on ways to generate economic opportunities.

Leading in the polls is Nayib Bukele, the ex-mayor of the capital. Bukele has promised to create a commission to tackle impunity. He also proposes taxing property and idle agricultural land, levying higher taxes on luxury goods and combating tax evasion. His election would end decades of two-party rule.

PLANE CRASH-NEIGHBORHOOD-THE LATEST

The Latest: Search under way after plane crashes into house

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are planning to search the inside of a Southern California house that burst into flames after being struck by pieces of a small plane that crashed into a neighborhood, killing two people and injuring two others.

Pokey Sanchez, an assistant chief with the Orange County Fire Department, said firefighters planned to sift through the badly burned two-story house in case there are additional victims of the Sunday afternoon crash.

He didn’t know whether the people killed were on board the plane or on the ground. The wounded were taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda shortly after taking off from a nearby airport. Video showed airplane parts scattered on the ground and on rooftops. The plane came to a stop on a backyard downhill from the burned house.

EMIRATES-POPE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pope on first papal visit to Arabian Peninsula

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pope Francis has been greeted by Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his arrival to the Arabian Peninsula.

A young boy and girl in traditional Emirati dress handed the pontiff flowers after landing Sunday night. The two leaders then walked past an honor guard, all with traditional Arabic daggers at their waists.

Pope Francis and Sheikh Mohammed smiled and spoke to each other as they walked through the airport terminal.

The pope also met a host of Cabinet ministers in a greeting line, as well as local Catholic and Muslim officials.

BODIES DISCOVERED-OKLAHOMA-THE LATEST

The Latest: MMA fighter wanted on murder charges captured

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an MMA fighter suspected of killing two people, including an ex-girlfriend, has been captured after escaping from a prisoner transport van in Texas.

Montgomery County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer tweeted Sunday evening that Cedric Marks was taken into custody after a nine-hour manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Police said earlier that Marks escaped Sunday morning from the private prison transport van during a stop at a McDonald’s in Conroe, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Houston.

Murder warrants were issued Sunday for Marks in last month’s killings of an ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and a friend of hers, Michael Swearingin, who disappeared Jan. 4 and were found on Jan. 15 buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma.

This update has been corrected to show that Spencer is with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, not Conroe police.

JAIL CONDITIONS-NYC-THE LATEST

The Latest: Justice Department to probe federal jail

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department says it will work with the Bureau of Prisons to examine what happened at a federal detention center in New York City that lost heat and electricity last week and to ensure there is a backup system to prevent it from happening again.

The Justice Department said electrical power at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn was restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. It said heat and hot water were also working.

Inmates at the facility had been living without power for the past week.

Earlier Sunday, some demonstrators outside the detention center tried to get into the facility and guards pushed them back. Witnesses say some were also pepper sprayed.

SUPER BOWL-HALFTIME SHOW

Gladys Knight, Chloe x Halle shine at Super Bowl

Gladys Knight scored a touchdown with her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 53.

The legend’s voice shined brightly Sunday, as she hit all the right notes ahead of the big game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

Noise and controversy surrounded the 74-year-old’s performance since some have boycotted the NFL over treatment of Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. While some performers declined participation in the Super Bowl, Knight said she hoped her anthem would unite people.

Before Knight performed, the R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle harmonized like a veteran girl group as they sang “America the Beautiful.”

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will headline the halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

AP-US-SUPER-BOWL-SUPER-BOWL-ADS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Washington Post ad spotlights slain journalists

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post is debuting its first Super Bowl commercial, highlighting the often-dangerous work journalists do.

The ad, narrated by Tom Hanks, features journalists who have been killed or disappeared.

They include Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about the Saudi crown prince. Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October. Also featured were Austin Tice, a freelance reporter missing in Syria for six years, and Marie Colvin, a Sunday Times correspondent who was killed in Syria.

In a memo to Post employees last week, publisher Fred Ryan said the newspaper felt “this is the right moment, at the right venue, to present this important message to the large audience of Americans and international viewers.”

The spot ended with the Post’s slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

TRUMP-NFL

Trump expecting Patriots to capture 6th Super Bowl trophy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump expects the New England Patriots to win a sixth Super Bowl trophy Sunday.

He calls quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick the best ever and says the New Orleans Saints were victims of a “terrible” call that possibly kept them from the Super Bowl.

Trump plans to watch the Patriots-Los Angeles Rams game at his private golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.

In an interview aired during CBS’ pregame show, Trump complained about the Saints’ loss to the Rams in January’s NFC title game.

Game officials failed to penalize Los Angeles after a player appeared to interfere with a Saints receiver in the game’s final minutes. The Rams won in overtime, advancing to meet the Patriots.

Trump says it was a “bad call.”

