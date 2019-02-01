Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA-ARMS TREATY-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump pulls the plug on arms treaty with Russia WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pulling the plug on a nuclear arms treaty with Russia, accusing Moscow of…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pulling the plug on a nuclear arms treaty with Russia, accusing Moscow of violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with “impunity” by deploying banned missiles.

Moscow denies it is in violation and has accused Washington of resisting its efforts to resolve the dispute.

The Trump decision reflects his administration’s view that the arms treaty was an unacceptable obstacle to more forcefully confronting not only Russia but also China.

The move announced Friday sets the stage for delicate talks with U.S. allies over potential new American missile deployments.

Democrats in Congress and some arms control advocates criticized Trump’s decision as opening the door to an arms race.

IMMIGRATION-FORCE-FEEDING

ICE force-feeding detainees on hunger strike

Three times a day, a 22-year-old Indian man on a hunger strike says, he is dragged from his cell in a Texas immigration detention center, his feet scraping the floor as he goes. He’s put on a bed where he says his arms and legs are strapped down and a group of people force-feed him by pouring liquid into tubes pushed through his nose.

The man is among a group of nine detainees in the El Paso facility who immigration officials acknowledged Friday are being hydrated and fed against their will under court orders. That’s up from six men who were being fed through nasal tubes Wednesday when the Associated Press first reported on the force-feeding.

In a statement, ICE said it fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion without interference.

GOVERNOR-KLAN-BLACKFACE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Planned Parenthood calls for Northam to resign

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Planned Parenthood is calling on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after he acknowledged appearing in a photo wearing a racist costume.

The abortion-rights group joins a growing list of Democrats and progressive advocacy groups calling for the Democratic governor to step aside.

Northam has apologized for appearing in a photo in which one person is dressed in blackface and another is wearing a full Ku Klux Klan uniform, but he is resisting calls to resign. The photo appeared in his 1984 medical school yearbook.

Pro-choice groups such as Planned Parenthood have been key supporters of Northam during his political career. Northam has recently come under fire from Republicans for supporting looser restrictions on late-term abortions.

WINTER WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Woman, 90, dies feeding birds in extreme cold

CHICAGO (AP) — A 90-year-old woman has died in the extreme cold after locking herself out of her home in southwestern Michigan.

WOOD-TV says Ada Salna was found covered with snow on the steps of her home Wednesday near Three Rivers in St. Joseph County. Pathologist Joyce deJong says Salna died of hypothermia. Blood loss from a cut also contributed to her death.

The TV station says Salna was feeding birds when she was locked out.

STATE OF UNION-TRUMP-PREVIEW

Trump’s State of the Union to focus on ‘choosing greatness’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is ready to deliver his State of the Union speech following a roller-coaster will-it-or-won’t-it-happen ride. His topic is to be “choosing greatness.”

White House officials say Trump is not expected to dwell on the government shutdown or on the looming Feb. 15 deadline for a budget deal. Instead, Trump is expected to strike a unifying tone and focus on areas of potential bipartisan compromise.

A senior administration official said Friday that Trump will speak on five areas: immigration, infrastructure, drug pricing, trade and international diplomacy. The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss about the speech and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House didn’t address Trump’s suggestion Friday that he may use the speech to announce his plans to declare a national emergency to bypass Congress and build his long-promised border wall.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Bolton: US to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has tweeted that the United States plans to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela despite President Nicolas Maduro’s refusal to accept aid.

Bolton’s comments come after opposition leader Juan Guaido said late Thursday that he would defy the government aid ban and receive large convoys of medicine into Venezuela with the help of neighboring nations.

Bolton tweeted on Friday: “Pursuant to the request of Interim President Juan Guaido, and in consultation with his officials the US will mobilize and transport humanitarian aid_medicine, surgical supplies, and nutritional supplements for the people of Venezuela. It’s time for Maduro to get out of the way.”

Guaido declared last week that he’s interim president of Venezuela and vowed to topple Maduro’s administration. He’s backed by the United States and roughly two dozen nations.

MEASLES OUTBREAK-EXEMPTIONS

Northwest US measles cases prompt look at vaccine exemptions

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A measles outbreak near Portland, Oregon, has revived a bitter debate over so-called personal belief exemptions to childhood vaccinations.

At least 43 people in Washington and Oregon have fallen ill in recent weeks with the extraordinarily contagious virus.

More than a dozen more cases are suspected, and people who were exposed to the disease traveled to Hawaii and Bend, Oregon.

That raises the possibility of more cases among the unvaccinated.

Now state lawmakers in Washington want to remove a provision that allows parents to opt out of vaccines for personal or philosophical beliefs.

Four percent of Washington secondary school students have non-medical vaccine exemptions.

In Oregon, which has a similar law, 7.5 percent of kindergarteners in 2018 were missing shots for non-medical reasons.

BOOKS-SALINGER

Open the vaults: Unpublished Salinger work to be released

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the book world’s publishing’s greatest mysteries is finally ending: J.D. Salinger’s son says previously unpublished work by his late father will be coming out.

In comments which appeared Friday in The Guardian, Matt Salinger confirmed longstanding reports that the author “The Catcher in the Rye” had continued to write long after he stopped publishing books. He and Salinger’s widow are “going as fast as we freaking can” to prepare the material for release.

Salinger says any new work might be years away and did not cite any specific titles or plots. He did indicate that the Glass family made famous in such fiction as “Franny and Zooey” would be seen again.

J.D. Salinger died in 2010. This year marks the centennial of his birth.

EMPIRE CAST MEMBER-ATTACK

‘Empire’ actor defends himself in 1st comments since attack

CHICAGO (AP) — “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is disputing rumors circulating on social media that he has been less than cooperative with the investigation into a racially-charged attack in which he says two masked men beat him and wrapped a rope around his neck in downtown Chicago.

In his first public statement since the attack early Tuesday, the black and gay actor said in a news release that he has been completely honest and “consistent on every level” with the police. He also said he is grateful for the outpouring of support he’s received.

Police are searching for surveillance footage of the attack, but they say video does show Smollett returning home with a rope around his neck just after he says he was beaten.

Several LGBTQ and black activist groups are planning to hold a rally in New York City on Friday evening for Smollett and other LGBTQ survivors of violent crime.

ELECTION 2020-CORY BOOKER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Booker wants to keep private health insurance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker says he wants universal health insurance coverage in the U.S. But the New Jersey senator says he doesn’t want to eliminate private insurance.

That’s one of the differences between Booker and one of his 2020 White House rivals, Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

She made headlines this week by saying she wants to expand Medicare to cover all Americans, and that could mean eliminating private health insurance plans. Such a move would be a politically difficult and represent a drastic overall to the system.

Booker is suggesting he would back more incremental proposals that would expand Medicare, while allowing private insurers to continue to provide coverage.

