202
Home » National News » Underground blasts rattles Atlanta;…

Underground blasts rattles Atlanta; no injuries reported

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 12:18 pm 02/06/2019 12:18pm
Share
Authorities investigate an underground electrical explosion, in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The fire department is looking into reports that multiple manhole covers blew off Peachtree Street. Both police and Atlanta Fire Rescue said there were no reports of any injuries. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities are investigating an electrical problem that sparked nearly a dozen underground explosions in midtown Atlanta.

Both police and Atlanta Fire Rescue said there were no reports of any injuries Wednesday morning, but witnesses reported that manhole covers were blowing off during the repeated explosions.

Fire Rescue spokesman Cortez Stafford said about 10 large explosions were reported by witnesses around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police closed several midtown blocks of Peachtree Street, the main artery through the city, and Stafford said some patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown were moved away from the street as a precaution.

Stafford said investigators suspect rainwater got into a transformer, but they’re working to determine the exact cause.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500