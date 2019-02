By The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — TVA votes to close Kentucky coal-fired power plant over objections from President Trump, other state GOP leaders.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — TVA votes to close Kentucky coal-fired power plant over objections from President Trump, other state GOP leaders.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.