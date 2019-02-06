202
Home » National News » Trump to meet with…

Trump to meet with Colombian president later this month

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 12:28 pm 02/06/2019 12:28pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president of Colombia will be traveling to Washington and meeting with President Donald Trump later this month.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump and first lady Melania Trump will welcome Colombian President Ivan Duque and his wife on February 13.

She says the leaders plan to discuss economic and security issues, including combating terrorism and illegal drug networks as well as the situation in Venezuela.

And she says they “will build upon the strong partnership that exists between their nations in pursuit of a more prosperous, secure and democratic Western Hemisphere.”

Trump in 2018 called off two planned visits to Colombia, the first in the spring to monitor the response to the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons, and again in the fall due to unspecified scheduling issues.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500