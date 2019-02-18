202
Trump lashes out at key officials involved in Russia probe

Trump lashes out at key officials involved in Russia probe

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 3:33 pm 02/18/2019 03:33pm
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand alongside his motorcade as he returns to Mar-a-lago in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, after visiting Trump International Golf Club. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at key officials involved in the Russia probe, namely former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and the current deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.

In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday, McCabe described Rosenstein as having raised the prospect of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Trump says McCabe and Rosenstein “look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught.”

Trump tweeted Monday: “This was the illegal and treasonous ‘insurance policy’ in full action!”

Rosenstein issued a denial of McCabe’s account last year. He said any suggestion that he had ever advocated for the removal of the president “is absolutely false.”

McCabe was fired last year by the FBI.

