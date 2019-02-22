202
Trump: Amazon’s dropped deal ‘a big loss’ for hometown NYC

By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 4:33 pm 02/22/2019 04:33pm
President Donald Trump, left, speaks during his meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling Amazon’s decision to drop its plans for new headquarters in New York “a big loss” for the city.

Trump tells reporters the city could have hashed out “a much better deal,” but is still bemoaning the decision.

He’s also blaming what he’s calling “radical left” thinking, which he says isn’t good for jobs or the economy.

Amazon abruptly dropped plans last week to build one of its new headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, which could have delivered 25,000 jobs.

Some politicians and activists had objected to the nearly $3 billion in incentives promised to one of the world’s richest, most powerful companies.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday called the reversal the “greatest tragedy” he’s seen since he’s been in government.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

