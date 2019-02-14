Transit riders outraged over woman’s refusal to move handbag

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A woman refusing to take her handbag off a seat on a crowded train has sparked outrage among fellow New Jersey Transit riders. NJ.com reports the unidentified woman was captured on…

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A woman refusing to take her handbag off a seat on a crowded train has sparked outrage among fellow New Jersey Transit riders.

NJ.com reports the unidentified woman was captured on video refusing to move her bag on a Trenton-bound line Wednesday after a conductor and other passengers asked her to.

The woman could be heard calling another passenger “disgusting” and saying she didn’t want anyone sitting next to her.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbic says police asked the woman to exit the train at Newark Penn Station. But Torbic says the woman declined to speak with police but left on her own.

Thaedra Frangos, who recorded the confrontation, praised NJ Transit’s handling of the situation.

Frangos says people were irritated with the woman’s “inability to act like a normal person.”

