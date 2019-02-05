202
Home » National News » Tobacco farmer's son endorses…

Tobacco farmer’s son endorses smoking ban in most workplaces

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 3:54 pm 02/05/2019 03:54pm
Share

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for governor in Kentucky and the son of a tobacco farmer has endorsed a statewide smoking ban in most workplaces.

The move is a sign of the evolving tobacco politics in a state once defined by the cancer-causing cash crop.

Adam Edelen announced his support for the ban on Tuesday. He is one of four Democrats running for governor this year.

Edelen said his plan would cover enclosed workplaces, including bars and restaurants with three or more employees.

Kentucky has one of the highest smoking rates in the country and the state had historically depended on tobacco as a cash crop. Many local governments have passed workplace smoking bans, but efforts to pass a statewide law have stalled.

Edelen said Kentuckians must “stop being victims of our history.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500