The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending February 22, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Rebel Inc., Ndemic Creations

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. NBA 2K19, 2K

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

2. Roller Splat!,Voodoo

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. TikTok – Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. IRS2Go, Internal Revenue Service

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. DoorDash – Order Food Delivery, DoorDash, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

6. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

9. Bendy and the Ink Machine, Joey Drew Studios Inc.

10. Cookies vs. Claus, Josh Williams

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Snaker.io !, Voodoo

5. Matchington Mansion, Firecraft Studios Ltd.

6. Polysphere, Playgendary

7. Sausage Flip, MADBOX

8. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Hole.io, Voodoo

