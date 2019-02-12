The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending February 10, 2019: Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd. 4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 5. iSchedule, HotSchedules…

App Store Official Charts for the week ending February 10, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

9. NBA 2K19, 2K

10. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Ball Mayhem, Voodoo

2. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

3. Matchington Mansion, Firecraft Studios Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. TikTok – Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Amazing Frog?FAYJU

5. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

6. Bendy and the Ink Machine, Joey Drew Studios Inc.

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Matchington Mansion, Firecraft Studios Ltd.

2. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games

3. Ball Mayhem, Voodoo

4. Words Story, ZHOU JIAPING

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Sausage Flip, MADBOX

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Wordscapes, PeopleFun, Inc.

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.