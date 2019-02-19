202
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 2:02 pm 02/19/2019 02:02pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 17, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

2. Ralph Breaks the Internet

3. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

4. Creed II

5. Free Solo

6. Peppermint

7. A Star Is Born (2018)

8. The Favourite

9. The Little Mermaid (1989)

10. Crazy Rich Asians

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

2. The Wife

3. Shoplifters

4. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

5. The Dawn Wall

6. First Reformed

7. Three Identical Strangers

8. The Old Man & the Gun

9. Hotel Artemis

10. Social Animals

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

