202
Home » National News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 2:44 pm 02/05/2019 02:44pm
Share

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 3, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Hunter Killer

2. Bohemian Rhapsody

3. A Star Is Born (2018)

4. First Man

5. The Wife

6. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

7. Alpha

8. Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch

9. Crazy Rich Asians

10. Boy Erased

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Wife

2. RBG

3. The Old Man & the Gun

4. Hotel Artemis

5. Suspiria

6. Three Identical Strangers

7. Eating You Alive

8. The Dawn Wall

9. Felony

10. Studio 54

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500