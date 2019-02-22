The Latest: Trump vows veto if border resolution passed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border to get financing of a wall on that border (all times local): 3:40 p.m. President Donald…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border to get financing of a wall on that border (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is pledging a veto if Congress passes a resolution blocking his use of a national emergency declaration to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that he would veto the resolution introduced by House Democrats earlier in the day.

Trump said, “Will I veto it? 100 percent.”

The move by House Democrats starts the clock on a constitutional clash between Trump and Democrats and sets up a vote by the full House as soon as next week.

The Democratic-controlled House is sure to pass the measure, and the GOP-run Senate may adopt it as well despite Trump’s opposition.

Any Trump veto would likely be sustained, but the upcoming battle will test Republican support for Trump’s move.

9:05 a.m.

House Democrats have introduced a resolution to block the national emergency declaration that President Donald Trump issued to fund his long-sought wall along the U.S-Mexico border.

Friday’s move sets up a fight that could result in Trump’s first-ever veto. It starts the clock on a constitutional clash between Trump and Democrats and sets up a vote by the full House as soon as next week.

The Democratic-controlled House is sure to pass the measure and the GOP-run Senate may adopt it as well despite Trump’s opposition.

Any Trump veto would likely be sustained but the upcoming battle will test Republican support for Trump’s move, which even some of his allies view as a stretch — and a slap at lawmakers’ control over the federal purse.

