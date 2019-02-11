The Latest: Synagogue shooting suspect pleads not guilty

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on the arraignment for the suspected Pittsburgh synagogue shooter (all times local): 9:40 a.m. A truck driver accused of killing 11 people and wounding seven during an attack on a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on the arraignment for the suspected Pittsburgh synagogue shooter (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

A truck driver accused of killing 11 people and wounding seven during an attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue has pleaded not guilty.

Forty-six-year-old Robert Bowers was in federal court Monday and pleaded not guilty to a new indictment that added 19 additional counts.

His attorney, Judy Clarke, says the defense is hoping the case can be resolved without going to trial. Clarke is a noted death penalty lawyer whose past clients have included one of the Boston Marathon bombers, a 9/11 conspirator and Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.

The new charges against Bowers include hate crime violations, obstructing religious belief and using a firearm during crimes of violence.

Authorities say Bowers raged against Jews during and after the attack.

___

1:05 a.m.

A truck driver accused of killing 11 people and wounding seven during an attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue in October is expected in court to be arraigned on additional charges.

The hearing Monday morning in federal court for 46-year-old Robert Bowers is expected to be short.

He will be given formal notice of the additional charges.

A grand jury last month added 19 counts to the 44 Bowers had faced over the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue building.

The new charges include hate crime violations, obstructing religious belief and using a firearm during crimes of violence.

