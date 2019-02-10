The Latest: More snowfall begins in Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on winter weather in the Pacific Northwest (all times local): 4 p.m. Some parts of the Pacific Northwest already buried by a winter storm are starting to see another round…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on winter weather in the Pacific Northwest (all times local):

4 p.m.

Some parts of the Pacific Northwest already buried by a winter storm are starting to see another round of snowfall.

The National Weather Service says light snow has started to make its way into the interior lowlands Sunday afternoon. Snow showers are expected to be heavy at times and will continue into the evening.

Residents more accustomed to rain than snow were digging out from a winter storm while bracing for more.

Snowfall amounts will range from an inch to 3 inches (2.5 centimeters to 7.6 centimeters) through Sunday night.

The Seattle Times reports storms have delivered more snow to Seattle in the first days of February than it usually gets in a year.

Seattle schools will be closed Monday. Other area schools will also be closed.

10:40 a.m.

Pacific Northwest residents who are more accustomed to rain than snow are digging out from a winter storm and bracing for more.

The sun was out Sunday morning but the National Weather Service says snow will return late in the afternoon into the evening across the Northwest. Snowfall amounts will range from an inch to 3 inches (2.5 centimeters to 7.6 centimeters) through Sunday night.

The Seattle Times reports storms have delivered more snow to Seattle in the first days of February than it usually gets in a year.

Temperatures are in the teens or single digits. Meteorologists say low temperature records could fall Sunday.

It was 9 degrees in Arlington, Washington early Sunday. The weather service says that was colder than the Arctic coast or North Slope of Alaska.

