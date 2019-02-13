The Latest: Man arrested in San Diego restaurant shooting

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a gunman’s attack on a San Diego restaurant (all times local): 6:50 a.m. Police have arrested a man suspected of using a rifle to shoot up a San…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a gunman’s attack on a San Diego restaurant (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

Police have arrested a man suspected of using a rifle to shoot up a San Diego restaurant.

A police statement says officers responding to the Tuesday night shooting got a description of how the man was dressed and arrested the suspect for investigation of nine counts of attempted murder. His name has not been made public.

The shooting happened at the Asian Bistro in the city’s Hillcrest neighborhood.

Customers and employees were inside when the man opened fire but no one was hit.

Police say the man then lowered the rifle and calmly walked away.

5:53 a.m.

Police say amazingly no one was hurt when a gunman fired multiple rounds from an assault rifle-caliber weapon at a restaurant in San Diego.

The shooting happened about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday outside Asian Bistro in the city’s Hillcrest neighborhood, according to media reports.

Police detained a man matching the gunman’s description but it’s unclear whether he was the suspected shooter.

Police also recovered the weapon and at least 19 shell casings.

Lieutenant Andra Brown told Fox 5 that “the business was the only thing that was hit” but “there were no people inside that were hit.”

