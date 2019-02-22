202
The Latest: Hundreds pay respects to 5 victims of house fire

By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 4:50 pm 02/22/2019 04:50pm
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the funeral of four children and their father, killed in a house fire (all times local)

4:50 p.m.

Hundreds of mourners have said goodbye to a father and four daughters who died in a house fire in upstate New York.

A funeral was held Friday in Watertown for Aaron Bodah and his daughters: 4-year-old Skylar; 6-year-old Erin; 8-year-old Alexa and 14-year-old Merissa.

The fire occurred early Feb. 14.

WWNY says corrections officers stood watch over the entrance of the church and filed inside as the service began.

A priest wished strength for the girls’ mother, Melissa Davey, and the only survivor of the fire, 13-year-old Hailey.

12:45 p.m.

Firefighters have lined the entrance to an upstate New York church for the funeral of four children and their father in a house fire.

The funeral Friday in Watertown celebrated the lives of Aaron Bodah and his daughters: 4-year-old Skylar; 6-year-old Erin; 8-year-old Alexa and 14-year-old Merissa.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Valentine’s Day.

WWNY says a fifth daughter, 13-year-old Hailey, survived after escaping from the burning home. She ran to neighbors for help.

7:50 a.m.

An upstate New York community is struggling to cope with the deaths of four children and their father in a house fire.

A funeral on Friday in Watertown will celebrate the lives of Aaron Bodah and his daughters: 4-year-old Skylar; 6-year-old Erin; 8-year-old Alexa and 14-year-old Merissa.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Valentine’s Day.

WWNY says Watertown teacher Erin Weston remembers the sisters as “the sweetest girls” who “loved each other so much.”

A fifth daughter, 13-year-old Hailey, survived after escaping from the burning home. She ran to neighbors for help.

