The Latest: Dingell’s family greets dozens of mourners

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the public visitation for former Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress, who died last week in Michigan (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Dozens of people are lined up to honor the late John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress, whose flag-covered casket is at a performing arts center in suburban Detroit.

Dingell died last Thursday at age 92. His wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, greeted mourners Monday as they viewed the casket in Dearborn. Before the public viewing, Debbie Dingell spent time in the room with former Rep. Candice Miller and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.

Funerals will be held Tuesday in Dearborn and Thursday in Washington before Dingell is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Dingell was in Congress for 59 years before he retired in 2014. His father was also a House member, and Dingell’s wife succeeded him in Congress.

12:01 a.m.

A public visitation will be held in Michigan to honor John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in history, who died last week at age 92.

The visitation will be Monday at Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in his hometown of Dearborn, a Detroit suburb. A funeral will be held Tuesday at a local church.

His wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, says another funeral will be held in Washington and that her husband will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

Her office says former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia and Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan will speak at the Tuesday service in Michigan. It says former President Bill Clinton, Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland and former House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio will speak at the Washington service Thursday.

Dingell represented parts of southeastern Michigan in Congress for nearly 60 years before retiring in 2014.

