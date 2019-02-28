202
Home » National News » Tennessee sinkhole eats half…

Tennessee sinkhole eats half of road, may cost over $100K

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 8:10 am 02/28/2019 08:10am
Share

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A sinkhole 30-feet deep and nearly as broad swallowed half a roadway in Knox County, Tennessee, and a county official says repairing it could cost more than $100,000.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports crews on Wednesday were attempting to plug the sinkhole with concrete, but then more rain hit the area. The county director of public works and engineering, Jim Snowden, says the road may be reopened by next week.

The sinkhole opened Tuesday as floodwaters receded; The Knoxville area had more than 10 consecutive days of rain, with more than 5 inches on Saturday alone.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs posted a video of the sinkhole online, declaring it a “monster” that has officials worried about similar damage happening elsewhere.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!