Tennessee River crests in north Alabama, leaving damage

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 8:39 am 02/26/2019 08:39am
Vehicles travel through floodwaters on Boy Scout Road on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Soddy-Daisy, Tenn. Area emergency agencies are warning motorists not to attempt to drive through flooded roads. A week of rainfall led to widespread flooding across the Tennessee Valley. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) — The Tennessee River and other streams are lowering in hard-hit areas of north Alabama after days of flooding.

The National Weather Service says the Tennessee has crested throughout the region, even though the water is still high in many areas.

Flooded-out homeowners are now removing soggy carpet and furniture from their homes. Tanner Hunt of Muscle Shoals tells the TimesDaily newspaper that he and his wife had to evacuate after a nearby retention pond overflowed.

Officials are assessing the damage to public facilities including parks and marinas in the Tennessee Valley.

Some areas received more than 1 foot of rain last week, and rainfall totals exceeding 10 inches (25 centimeters) were common.

Flooding and weekend tornadoes damaged more than 500 structures, and more flooding could occur as the water drains southward.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

