Teen sickened after schoolmate gives her marijuana edible

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 7:43 am 02/15/2019 07:43am
FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl has been accused of giving edible marijuana gummy bears to some classmates at her school, causing another girl to be hospitalized.

The investigation began last week after a 14-year-old Fair Lawn girl became ill after school and police were called. The girl was taken to a hospital and told Fair Lawn police a classmate had given her a gummy bear that supposedly would “stop her from stressing out.”

The item was determined to be a marijuana edible. Authorities soon learned the edibles were also given to other students during school hours.

The 13-year-old is now facing charges. But her name and further details on the charges have not been disclosed.

Authorities have not released the name of the school.

