Teen seen beaten by police in video is released from custody

By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 4:00 am 02/20/2019 04:00am
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A teen seen beaten by Delaware police in a video of his arrest has been released from custody.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the 16-year-old boy was released Monday night after a bail reduction hearing. Video of the teen’s Friday arrest shows him being held down by one New Castle County police officer and repeatedly punched in the face by another.

Police have said the teen matched complaints of drug dealing in the area, and officers found marijuana, a digital scale and prescription pills on the teen. He is charged with offenses including resisting arrest.

It’s unclear if the police officers were wearing body cameras at the time, though the department adopted a body camera policy in 2015. The Delaware Attorney General’s Office and police department are investigating.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

