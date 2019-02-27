Teen falls through gym roof onto wrestling mat during match

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A teenager fell through a skylight at a Florida high school gym and crashed onto a wrestling mat, shocking spectators as wrestlers were competing. News outlets report the 19-year-old was taken…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A teenager fell through a skylight at a Florida high school gym and crashed onto a wrestling mat, shocking spectators as wrestlers were competing.

News outlets report the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after he fell about 40 feet (12 meters) through the ceiling window Friday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Lt. Brett Rhodenizer says the teen was among a group of at least eight people who went to the roof during the match at Buchholz High in Gainesville.

County schools spokeswoman Jackie Johnson says several people were arrested on trespassing charges, including some students.

Rhodenizer says they were on the roof to retrieve a cellphone that someone had thrown near the skylight. Deputies didn’t identify the man who fell.

