202
Home » National News » Suspect in killing of…

Suspect in killing of pregnant Lyft driver pleads not guilty

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 3:44 pm 02/07/2019 03:44pm
Share
FILE - This undated file photo released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Fabian Durazo. Durazo, a 20-year-old transient is accused of fatally stabbing his pregnant Lyft driver, killing the woman and her unborn child before stealing her vehicle. Court officials say Durazo entered not guilty pleas to pleas Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 to two counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and auto theft. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — A transient has pleaded not guilty to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her fetus in suburban Phoenix while stealing her SUV.

Court officials say 20-year-old Fabian Durazo entered the pleas Thursday to two counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and auto theft.

Durazo was arrested near Quartzsite, nearly 150 miles (241 kilometers) west of the Tempe parking lot where 39-year-old Kristina Howato was stabbed to death on Jan. 27.

She was in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Police believe Durazo planned to steal her SUV and she was stabbed in a struggle.

Durazo remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bond. His next court hearing is set for March 22.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500