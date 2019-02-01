202
Supreme Court halts Louisiana abortion clinic law for now

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 6:44 pm 02/01/2019 06:44pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is temporarily keeping a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics on hold.

Justice Samuel Alito says in a brief order Friday that the justices need more time to review arguments for and against the law, which requires doctors at abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. The law was set to take effect Monday, though clinics have asked the high court to block its enforcement.

The clinics say at least one and maybe two of Louisiana’s three abortion clinics would have to close if the law is allowed to take effect. A federal appeals court that upheld the law said it’s not clear that any clinic would close.

