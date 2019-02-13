Statues of Harriet Tubman, William Seward remade after fire

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — Life-sized statues of Harriet Tubman and former Secretary of State William Seward are set to be installed in upstate New York after their initial molds were destroyed in a fire. The…

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — Life-sized statues of Harriet Tubman and former Secretary of State William Seward are set to be installed in upstate New York after their initial molds were destroyed in a fire.

The Times Union reports the statues symbolize the little-known friendship between Tubman and Seward, who also served as New York governor.

Seward sold some of his property in Schenectady to Tubman in 1859 and helped her set up a homestead there.

Dexter Benedict was working on statues of the pair when a fire destroyed his foundry and sculpture studio in 2017.

Frank Wicks, who paid half of the commission fee for the statues, says he’s grateful Benedict decided to start over again.

A dedication ceremony for the remade bronze statues is scheduled for May 17 at the Schenectady County Library.

