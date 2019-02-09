202
Train crash near Barcelona leaves 1 dead, many slightly hurt

By The Associated Press February 9, 2019 3:15 am 02/09/2019 03:15am
Emergency personnel work on one of two commuter trains that collided between the towns of Sant Vicenc de Castellet and Manresa, northwest of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Two passenger trains rammed head-on into each other on a track Friday, killing at least one person and injuring about 100 others, most of them slightly, authorities said. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two passenger trains rammed head-on into each other on a track near Barcelona on Friday, killing one person and injuring about 100 others, most of them slightly, authorities said.

The commuter trains collided in the evening between the towns of Sant Vicenc de Castellet and Manresa, northwest of Barcelona, emergency services for the region of Catalonia said in a tweet. Three of the injured passengers were in serious condition. Around 100 others escaped injury, officials said.

One train was heading to Barcelona and the other was going to Manresa, in northeastern Spain, when they ran into each other on the same track.

Images broadcast on Catalan public broadcaster TV3 showed the torn metal where the two trains slammed into each other, along with passengers who had evacuated on the side of the tracks.

Antonio Carmona, spokesman for state train operator RENFE, said “the information we have is that there was a frontal collision.”

A passenger reported the crash at 6:20 p.m. (1720 GMT), emergency services said.

