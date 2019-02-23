202
Home » National News » Small plane crashes at…

Small plane crashes at airport; instructor and student die

By The Associated Press February 23, 2019 8:29 pm 02/23/2019 08:29pm
Share
A small plane is seen resting on its nose following a crash and fire at Mansfield Municipal Airport in Mansfield, Mass., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that two people died in the crash, which occurred around 12:36 p.m. (Jared Higginbotham/WBZ-TV, Boston via AP)

MANSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an instructor pilot and his student died when the small plane they were in crashed at a Massachusetts airport.

Mansfield police say 31-year-old Sydney Miti, of Waltham, and 18-year-old Julian Lattermann, of Dover, were killed on impact.

Authorities didn’t say who was flying the Cessna 172. New England Cable News reports it had taken off from Norwood Airport around 11:30 a.m. Authorities say it crashed 15 miles away about an hour later at the Mansfield Airport.

State police and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause.

The Mansfield airport is about 45 miles south of Boston.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!