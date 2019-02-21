Sheriff: Woman died in accidental fall at Georgia party

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — The sheriff’s office of Forsyth County, Georgia, says a woman found dead in the backyard of a Cumming home died in an accidental fall. Maj. Joe Perkins told news outlets Wednesday…

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — The sheriff’s office of Forsyth County, Georgia, says a woman found dead in the backyard of a Cumming home died in an accidental fall.

Maj. Joe Perkins told news outlets Wednesday that the state medical examiner says 40-year-old Tamla Horsford’s injuries were consistent with a fall from the home’s back deck.

Authorities have said Horsford arrived at the home in November to attend an overnight party. Her body was found outside the next morning.

Perkins says there were no witnesses to the fall and Horsford had been on the deck alone. He says detective were able to corroborate incident details using logs from the home’s security system. The medical examiner has said alcohol intoxication contributed to Horsford’s death.

The sheriff’s office says case files will be released later this week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.