Sheriff: Lyft driver charged in kidnap, rape of passenger

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 5:56 pm 02/07/2019 05:56pm
GRETNA, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old Lyft driver kidnapped and raped a woman in suburban New Orleans last month.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says in a Thursday news release that Yousef Hamed (yu-SEF’ HAH’-mehd) of Harvey faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

The release says the victim was using the Lyft ride-hailing app to get home from New Orleans’ Bywater neighborhood after a night of drinking on Jan. 23.

Instead, she was taken to a residence in Jefferson Parish, where the sheriff’s office says she was raped.

The news release says Hamed told investigators he had consensual sexual contact with the woman.

Hamed was arrested Tuesday and remained in jail Thursday on $400,000 bond. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

