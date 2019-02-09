202
Sheriff: Deputies killed man who exited car with weapon

By The Associated Press February 9, 2019 4:42 pm 02/09/2019 04:42pm
BAILEY, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff in North Carolina says body cameras worn by deputies should show what happened before they fatally shot a man.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL-TV that the shooting occurred early Saturday after the man exited a car with a weapon that looked like an AR-15 rifle. Stone said they had received a call about a person with a weapon and a possible assault on a woman.

The unidentified man died at the scene in Bailey, which is east of Raleigh. The three deputies are now on administrative leave. The state is investigating, while the sheriff’s office conducts its own internal investigation.

The sheriff’s office said in an email that the man who died is Hispanic. It has not released the names or races of the deputies involved.

