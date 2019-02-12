202
Home » National News » Senate moves closer to…

Senate moves closer to confirming Barr as attorney general

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 6:04 pm 02/12/2019 06:04pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general could be in office by the end of the week after senators voted to move forward on his nomination.

The Senate voted 55-44 on Tuesday to proceed with William Barr’s nomination, setting up a confirmation vote in the next day or two. Three Democrats voted with Republicans — Sens. Doug Jones of Alabama, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul voted against moving forward on the nomination. Paul has criticized Barr’s record on surveillance issues.

Barr, who previously served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993, would succeed Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions angered Trump by recusing himself from the Russia investigation and was pushed out last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500