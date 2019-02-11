202
Home » National News » Search for missing 9-year-old…

Search for missing 9-year-old girl in South Dakota on hold

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 7:38 pm 02/11/2019 07:38pm
Share
Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jageris, from left, Pennington County Search and Rescue team leader Tammy Stadel, Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and Children's Home Society executive director Bill Colson appear at a news conference Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the Rapid City, S.D., Public Safety Building to discuss the efforts so far in the search for Serenity Dennard, a 9-year-old girl who ran away from a residential youth home in western South Dakota last weekend. (Ryan Hermens/Rapid City Journal via AP)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have put on hold the search for a 9-year-old girl who ran away from a residential youth home amid frigid weather more than a week ago in South Dakota.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom told reporters Monday that authorities are regrouping and trying to decide “how and when” they continue recovery efforts for Serenity Dennard.

The Rapid City Journal reports the sheriff said the investigation remains open until the girl is found.

The search for Serenity had been stalled for two days because of a winter storm before resuming Friday. The girl went missing Feb. 3 in subfreezing temperatures from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville.

The sheriff’s office has said if the girl was outside, it’s unlikely she survived because she wasn’t dressed for the weather. Authorities said their efforts are now focused on finding her body .

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Living News National News Real Estate News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500