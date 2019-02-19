Seafood giant to spend up to $23 million to fix pollution

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says one of the nation’s biggest seafood companies has agreed to spend up to $23 million to fix serious air pollution issues with its vessels and land-based…

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says one of the nation’s biggest seafood companies has agreed to spend up to $23 million to fix serious air pollution issues with its vessels and land-based facilities.

Seattle-based Trident Seafoods will also pay a $900,000 fine for Clean Air Act violations under a settlement agreement filed Tuesday in federal court in Alaska.

The company uses ozone-depleting coolants in its refrigerators. While the law requires any leaks to be fixed within 30 days, the government said Trident allowed some leaks to persist for years. The EPA said more than 200,000 pounds of harmful gases were released into the atmosphere.

Trident agreed to retrofit or retire 23 refrigeration appliances, install leak detectors and promptly repair leaks.

The settlement is subject to public comment and court approval.

Trident did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

