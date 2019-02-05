202
Rowland to host Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 9:15 am 02/05/2019 09:15am
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo, Kelly Rowland attends the premiere of "What Men Want" in Los Angeles. Rowland will host the 12th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Feb. 21, honoring actresses Regina Hall, Jenifer Lewis, Amandla Stenberg and Kiki Layne. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Rowland will host the 12th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards this month.

Essence announced Tuesday that the Grammy-winning singer, who has had some acting roles, will host the Feb. 21 luncheon honoring actresses Regina Hall, Jenifer Lewis, Amandla Stenberg and Kiki Layne.

Rowland says in a statement she’s happy to “shine a light on four exceptional women for their art and social activism.”

Rowland has had roles on “Empire,” ”Girlfriends” and “Think Like a Man.” She will play Gladys Knight in the new BET series “American Soul,” which focuses on the iconic music TV program “Soul Train” and its creator Don Cornelius. It debuts Tuesday.

The Academy Awards will take place Feb. 25 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

